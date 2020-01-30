Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic sees off a weary Roger Federer to enter his 8th final at Melbourne

Novak Djokovic after knocking out Roger Federer

There is a strange sense of pensiveness that has overtaken the emotions following the conclusion of yet another classic Novak Djokovic versus Roger Federer semi-final match. Yet, would it be fair to call their 50th encounter on-court a 'classic', one wonders. Even Novak Djokovic, who steamrolled his way into a 8th Australian Open final would beg to differ, as he ousted a very fatigued Roger Federer, who had stepped on court with a never-say-die spirit. After Rafael Nadal bit the dust yesterday, it was the turn of 20-time Grand Slam Champion, Roger Federer to bow out against Djokovic, 7-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Roger Federer was clearly not at his 100%

The match might have been unfair on some level but that does not take away the fact that it was a thriller nonetheless, at least till the first set. Coming into the match, the odds were already weighing heavily on the side of the World No. 2 Serb, yet Roger Federer, at 38, also cut out the figure of a reliable opponent ready to enter the finals of a tournament he has already won 6 times.

Roger Federer came to Melbourne after having skipped the pre-tournament drill, sitting out all events including the inaugural edition of the ATP Cup, all in the bid to maintain his form for the Australian Open. Perhaps we would not have seen this day and Federer exiting as a semi-finalist had he not taken that wise decision. Age is a glaring number for the Swiss and at 38, the body does react more often than it used to.

During the Australian Open grind, Roger Federer was made to extensively work on two occasions which contributed to the groin injury that continuously pestered him throughout his clash against Novak Djokovic. With the first tough challenge being thrown by Australian hot favourite, John Millman where the Swiss had to engage in a four-hour long, high-intensity tennis match which reached conclusion only with the help of the Super Tie-breaker. Following this third-round match of epic proportions, Roger Federer dropped a set against Serbian Filip Krajinovic before having to stave off seven match points in another five-setter against inspired American player, Tennys Sandgren. The toll of such intense matches were slowly getting to him as Federer took a rare 9-minute long medical time-out during his quarter-final clash against Sandgren.

Djokovic has been peerless in the 2020 Australian Open till now

No wonder Federer was not seen anywhere near the practice courts after his match with Sandgren which he admitted that he did not deserve to win but simply got lucky, in the post-match interview. But the challenge of Novak Djokovic did await him in the semis as did the expectations of countless fans. Almost keeping that thought in mind, Federer had stepped on Rod Laver Arena today to play against World No. 2 Serb and arch-rival, Novak Djokovic.

The initial moments of the match was a sheer delight for the Federer and Djokovic fans as both players broke each other back to back. In fact, Roger was leading 4-1 in the first set and even had the opportunity to serve it out, but somehow it was not meant to be his day. While the memories of the bitter loss in the 2019 Wimbledon Finals still lie fresh, nobody could have expected another crushing loss incoming so soon. Novak Djokovic, being the beast with nerves of steel, made up for a lousy start by quickly breaking back and in no time, the first set was rushed to a tie-breaker. Federer has had a pretty unfavorable phase when it comes to tie-breaks, especially against the Serb and even before the Swiss man could realise, the match was slipping out of his grasp with his rival neatly pocketing the first set.

Federer waves to his fans after the defeat

Advertisement

However, Novak Djokovic does deserve the applause for always managing to turn seemingly impossible situations around as he completely changed the dynamics of the match, snatching out every ounce of power that Federer was left with to rush to a two sets to love lead. Federer, cut out a sorry figure on some occasions as his injury prevented him from moving effortlessly. No amount of firing rapid aces or shooting enviable winners was able to save the day for the master, who went down fighting 7-6, 6-4, 6-3.

An 8th title is just a match away for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has re-written the history books now as he enters his eighth Australian Open final, a magnanimous feat in itself. The best part is that the Serb has never lost an Australian Open final and whoever his opponent is - Alexander Zverev or Dominic Thiem, will have a very, very difficult challenge on their hands. Chasing his record 8th Australian Open title, he does seem the mostly canditate to upgrade his Grand Slam tally and take it from 16 to 17 and edge closer to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the list.