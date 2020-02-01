Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic starts with 'favourite' tag; Dominic Thiem eyes maiden Grand Slam title

Djokovic looks all set to capture his eighth Australian Open title on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem are set to square off in the summit clash of the 2020 Australian Open and while this will be Djokovic’s eighth appearance in this particular Slam, Thiem will be playing his first Australian Open final. And, the Serbian starts as the overwhelming favourite to lift his eighth Australian Open title.

The World No.2 has never lost a single match in the semi-final or the final at the Australian Open. He has a stunning 16-0 record in the semi-finals and the finals combined and has stamped his dominance over the Australian Open title challengers. Notably, Djokovic has dropped just a single set in this tournament, highlighting his ominous form heading into the final.

On the other hand, Thiem will be playing his first Australian Open final. He fought off a valiant Rafael Nadal in the quarter finals, beating the Spaniard 7-6,6-7,6-4,7-6. He then beat Alexander Zverev in four sets to set up a final showdown with Djokovic.

Djokovic was subject to early pressure in his semifinal clash against Roger Federer as the Swiss legend took an early 5-2 lead in the first set. However, despite the setback, Djokovic turned things around in dramatic fashion to beat the Swiss Maestro 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 and book his spot in the final.

When asked about the daunting prospect of facing Djokovic in the final, this is what Thiem had to say -

“Of course, I have to risk a lot. I have to go for many shots. At the same time, of course, not too much. That’s a very thin line. In the last match against him, I hit that line perfectly in London.

Of course, I’m going to take a look at that match, how I played, and try to repeat it. But for sure he’s the favourite. I mean, he won seven titles here, never lost a final, going for his eighth one.”

Djokovic will certainly walk into the clash as the favourite, given his form and history at the Australian Open. Thiem, on the other hand, will look to give the Serbian a run for his money and cause an upset to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title.