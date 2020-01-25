Australian Open 2020: Petra Kvitova vs Maria Sakkari, Fourth Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Can Petra Kvitova slay her Greek opponent?

The only semi-finalist from the previous edition of Australian Open to stay alive in this year's competition, Petra Kvitova will be in action at the Rod Laver Arena when she meets Maria Sakkari from Greece in the fourth round of the new decade's first Grand Slam.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two female stars and, Sakkari has dominated Kvitova in the past. She has a head-to-head record of 2-1 against the 7th seeded Czech player. Hence, Kvitova would look to level the record in their upcoming clash.

Maria Sakkari knocked Madison Keys out in the third round

Talking about the journey of the two players so far in Australian Open 2020, both the players are yet to drop a set in the tournament. Kvitova defeated compatriot Katerina Siniakova in the first round before eliminating Paula Badosa Gilbert and Ekateina Alexandrova in the second and third rounds, respectively.

Sakkari breezed past Margarita Gasparyan in the opening round while Nao Hibino tested her skills in the second round. The Greek player then beat tenth seed Madison Keys to book her place in the fourth round. It will be interesting to see if she can topple the seventh seed and continue her march in the Australian Open.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [7] Petra Kvitova vs [22] Maria Sakkari on Rod Laver Arena at approx 6:30 AM IST on 26 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv too.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV

