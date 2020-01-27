Australian Open 2020: Predicting the Men's singles quarter-finals

Can Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal overcome the challenge from their rivals

The men's singles competition of Australian Open 2020 will enter its quarterfinal phase on 28th January as the top eight players of the tournament will fight it out against each to reserve a spot in the semifinals. There are a lot of surprises in the quarterfinal lineup this year as, apart from the usual suspects, there are several new names present in the list.

The top three seeds, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are present from the top eight along with fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem and seventh seed Alexander Zverev. Former world number 3 Milos Raonic qualified for the quarters with a win over Marin Cilic while former Australian Open winner Stan Wawrinka stunned fourth seed Daniil Medvedev to advance in the tournament. Giant-killer Tennys Sandgren is the final name present in the last eight.

Here's a look at the match predictions for men's singles quarterfinals of Australian Open 2020.

Tennys Sandgren vs Roger Federer

Can Roger Federer beat his American rival?

Tennys Sandgren has played superbly in the new decade's first Grand Slam as the American has already dumped Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini out of the tournament. He had outlasted Matteo in a five-set match which shows that he has the stamina to play a long match.

Roger Federer, on the other hand, has gotten better and better with time. He broke little sweat in the first two rounds but was stretched by his rivals in the next two matches. The Swiss legend should not find it hard to outlast Sandgren in this match.

Since Federer has the experience of playing in such high-pressure matches, expect him to emerge victorious in a convincing manner.

Prediction: Federer to win in 3 sets

Milos Raonic vs Novak Djokovic

Who will prevail in the second quarterfinal?

Canadian superstar Milos Raonic seems to have regained his lost touch as he has looked in fantastic form during this tournament. The fact that he is yet to drop a set in the tournament solidifies the aforementioned statement.

However, he will find it hard to continue his winning streak in the quarterfinals. He will meet the defending champion, Novak Djokovic, who has never lost to Raonic . The Serb will start as the outright favorite to win this battle despite his opponent's solid performances.

Prediction: Djokovic to win in 4 sets

Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Zverev

Wawrinka has never defeated Zverev

The 2014 Australian Open winner, Stan Wawrinka will be keen to make it to the semifinals of the ongoing edition but he will face a stiff challenge from the seventh-seeded Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. Wawrinka has showcased incredible stamina in the 2020 Australian Open as none of his matches have ended in three sets except one retirement.

He won the first round match in four sets while Andreas Seppi lost to him in an epic five-setter during the second round. The Swiss' next rival, John Isner, retired after two sets whereas Daniil Medvedev bowed down to the former champ in five sets.

Although the head-to-head record and the current form favors Zverev, the fans should note that this is his first quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open. Hence, Wawrinka has a chance of beating him.

Prediction: Wawrinka to win in 5 sets

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem has a decent record against the world number one player

The King of Clay courts, Rafael Nadal, will try to capture his first Australian Open championship since 2009 this year; however, his journey to the title may end in the quarterfinals where he will battle the fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem.

The Austrian player has won 4 of the 13 encounters played against the left-handed Spaniard and surprisingly, all of the victories have come on clay court. These numbers indicate that Thiem has got a perfect idea of Nadal's gameplay.

The recent form of the two players favors Nadal but the fans should not be surprised if the upcoming star prevails in this thrilling contest.

Prediction: Thiem to win in 5 sets

