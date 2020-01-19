Australian Open 2020: Preview, where to watch, live stream details and more

Rajan Jaykar FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Novak Djokovic

The next two weeks will see top tennis players from around the world play at the Australian Open 2020 in Melbourne as the first Grand Slam of the year gets underway from 20th January. Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka would be leading the charge in the men's and women's singles categories respectively as they take the court on Monday.

Djokovic, along with World No.1 Rafael Nadal and World No. 3 Roger Federer have won 14 titles among themselves at the Melbourne Park in the last 16 years of the tournament. The trio would be a big hurdle for the young players to get their hands on the trophy. For the big three, new age players like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, and Daniil Medvedev would pose as threats.

In the women's category, Osaka would be joined by World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, Karolína Plíšková, Simona Halep, and Elina Svitolina among others. Barty would start her campaign as the local favorite to win the tournament. Serena Williams would enter in a bid to win her eighth title at the Australian Open. She has not won a single Grand Slam since her last victory at Melbourne in 2017.

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the exclusive rights for television as well as a digital platform for the first Grand Slam of the year. A total of four channels would be showing a live feed of the matches from Melbourne.

Here is all you need to know about Australian Open 2020:

Tournament Name - Australian Open 2020

Edition - 108th (52nd in Open Era)

Category - Grand Slam

Location - Melbourne, Australia

Advertisement

Duration - 20th January – 2nd February 2020

Total Prize Money - The total Australian Open 2020 prize money is A$ 71,000,000. It was increased by 13.6% this year.

Prize Money Distribution - A$ 4,120,000 (Singles), A$ 760,000 (Doubles per team), A$ 190,000 (Mixed Doubles team)

Where to watch Australian Open Live in India

The Australian Open 2020 will be telecast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 2 HD.

Australian Open Live Stream details

Australian Open 2020 will be streamed live on Sony's' online streaming platform SonyLiv.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to get the latest Australian Open News, Australian Open Scores, Australian Open Schedule, Australian Open Result, Australian Open Draw and much more.