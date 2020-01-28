Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, Quarter-final, Preview and Prediction

Dominic Thiem(L) and Rafael Nadal

Two familiar rivals and the clay court specialists will resume their rivalry, this time on the hard courts though as Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem are all set to lock horns in their quarter-final clash at the Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open 2020.

In his 4th round encounter, Nadal surpassed his exuberant and dynamic opponent, Nick Kyrgios in four entertaining sets of tennis 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(8-6), 7-6(7-4) to book a place in his 41st major quarter-final of his illustrious career.

Thiem has a 9-4 record career record against Nadal

Thiem, who is always accused of performing below par at the majors except at the French Open, has put on a show so far down under this year. Barring his 2nd round clash against Alex Bolt where he had to work extremely hard to win the contest in five sets, the 26-year old Austrian has sailed smoothly and finds a spot in the final eight at Melbourne for the first time ever in his career. Against Gael Monfills, he breezed past the Frenchman 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 in less than two hours. That win would have certainly lifted the sprits in the Thiem camp as he prepares himself to face his biggest test so far at this year’s Australian Open when he takes on the Spaniard in the quarter-final.

Thiem and Nadal embrace after their 5-set epic at the 2018 US Open

On the ATP tour, Nadal and Thiem share a rich history as the latter has managed to beat the Spaniard on as many as four occasions on clay so far, the 2nd highest after Djokovic’s 7 wins over Nadal on clay. While Nadal not only leads their duel 9-4 overall, but also has an unbeaten 5-0 record over the Austrian at the grand slams. In their only face-off on a non-clay surface, Nadal produced a scintillating and gritty performance to overcome the resurgent Austrian when he edged past Thiem 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the quarter-final of US Open 2018.

2020 Australian Open - Nadal is ecstatic after his win over Kyrgios

Following his 19th major win at the US Open last year, the World No.1 is chasing his record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title triumph at this year’s Australian Open and appears to be getting better and better with each passing victory, especially after he suffered twin straight-sets losses earlier this month at the ATP Cup. However, with Thiem standing on the opposite side of the net, Nadal is well aware of the task that is at his disposal and the Austrian’s fabulous court coverage and impeccable mental strength makes him a dangerous opponent as he aims to upset Nadal in a bid to reach his first semi-final of a grand slam other than the French Open.

The upcoming Nadal-Thiem battle promises to be a mentally and physically draining contest comprising of long rallies and spectacular exchanges as both these players would push each other to their limits, bringing the best out of one another.

Except at Roland Garros, Thiem has always struggled at all majors and even succumbed to twin first round exits at last year’s Wimbledon and US Open and would hope to make this opportunity count as he chases his elusive debut Grand Slam triumph.

In their quarter-final at the Melbourne Park, can Dominic Thiem, believing in himself, upset the 2009 Australian Open champ or will Nadal, record his 10th win over Thiem to earn a place in his 8th consecutive semi-final at a Grand Slam?

An intense, pulsating and entertaining battle is on the cards at the Rod Laver Arena as one can’t wait for the drama to unfold as Nadal takes on Thiem for a spot in the semi-final at the first Slam of the year.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in four sets