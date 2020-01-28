Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, quarter-final | TV Schedule, Live Streaming details and more

Rafael Nadal

The scene looks all too familiar as World No.1 Rafael Nadal is once again back in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and is on a desperate quest for a second Australian Open title. The Spaniard overcame a minor scare at the hands of Australian hot favorite Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round clash to make it to the quarters and set up a date with budding arch-rival Dominic Thiem.

It would be unfair to say that Nadal has been thrown into trouble in his campaign for a 20th Grand Slam title as he has only dropped only one set en route to the quarter-finals. The 2009 Australian Open Champion has shown amazing form and a rock-solid stance throughout the tournament. The 33-year-old has not been bothered by any opponent save Kyrgios, causing some trouble in the fourth round encounter. However, Nadal was quick to tend to business and warded off the erratic Australian challenger swiftly, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6.

Dominic Thiem

On the other hand, Dominic Thiem has also been on a pretty unstoppable run and has a few memorable performances to his credit at the Australian Open 2020. The 26-year-old Austrian has enjoyed an unbeatable run as he took down Taylor Fritz and Frenchman Gael Monfils to make it to the quarters against Nadal. Both Nadal and Thiem are undoubtedly clay-court specialists and fierce rivals and it is always interesting to see the duo clash against each other.

Rafael Nadal has dominated Thiem so far, winning 9 times against the Austrian, who has only managed to win four times. Surprisingly enough, they have just met once on hardcourt and the match had gone in the favour of the Spaniard. It remains to be seen if Rafael Nadal continues to dominate Thiem like he does as he takes on the fifth seed for a spot in the semi-finals.

Here is all you need to know about the

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [1] Rafael Nadal vs [5] Dominic Thiem on Rod Laver Arena at approx 2:00 PM IST on 29 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live Stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv also.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV.