Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal vs Federico Delbonis, Second Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Sohinee Basu

Rafael Nadal

The 2009 Australian Open Champion, Rafael Nadal got off to a flying start at the Rod Laver Arena when he demolished Bolivian player, Hugo Dellien to cruise into the second round in Melbourne. Nadal is on the hot pursuit of getting his hands on a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam and his raging form on court indicates that he is well on track to achieve it.

Rafael Nadal seemed unstoppable once he warmed up to the situations on-court and Dellien was often left baffled with the shots, even applauding one of Rafa's incredible shots. With only five games dropped in a 3-set match, Nadal has simply cruised into the second round of the Australian Open after defeating Dellien 6-2, 6-3, 6-0.

Nadal will now face the 29-year Argentine challenger, Federico Delbonis for a place in the third round. The duo has not met in the past but there is a lot on the Argentine's plate to tackle as he meets the 19-time Grand Slam Champion. Nadal's form is incredibly formidable this time around and he has got the perfect warm-up at the ATP Cup which has given him the perfect boost coming into Melbourne. Nadal should not have much difficulty in brushing aside the challenge from the Argentine and sail forward in the Australian Open.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [1] Rafael Nadal vs Federico Delbonis on Rod Laver Arena at approx 2:45 PM IST on 23 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.