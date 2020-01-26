Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios, Fourth Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Rafael Nadal

Just when we thought that things could not get more exciting at the ongoing Australian Open, trust Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios to heat things up with their upcoming fourth round clash at the tournament. Rafael Nadal has not dropped a single set en route to the pre-quarterfinal stages of the tournament and has broken little sweat so far. The Round of 16 match against Kyrgios will most definitely be a tricky encounter against an opponent with whom he shares a bittersweet history.

The World No. 1 player who is on the hot pursuit of winning a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title will have to face a stiffer challenge in the form of erratic Australian player, Nick Kyrgios. So far, Nadal had it comfortable and announced that his third-round clash against fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta was the "best match of the tournament" as the 2009 Australian Open champion won 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios did not share the same easy fate as he had to endure the longest match of his career which stretched into 4 hours and 26 minutes and was a grueling five-set battle that was also determined by the 10-point final-set tiebreaker. The 24-year-old Australian squandered away match points and breakpoints early and was even leading by two sets when Russian Karen Khachanov turned the match around. After an exhausting fight, it was the Australian who managed to have the last laugh 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (6-8) 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (10-8).

The chemistry between Kyrgios and Nadal is very exciting for tennis fans as neither are entirely well disposed towards each other. While Nadal isn't in favour of Kyrgios' on-court antics, the Australian frowns upon Nadal's superstitious stances. All of this has led to several controversies which ensures that this clash is much-awaited. Although Nadal leads the head to head by a slight margin of 4-3, it would not be an entire surprise if Kyrgios invites trouble for the World No.1 player.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [1] Rafael Nadal vs [23] Nick Kyrgios on Melbourne Arena at approx 1:30 PM IST on 27 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv too.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.

