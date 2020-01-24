Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta, third round, match preview and prediction

Sohinee Basu Preview

24 Jan 2020, 18:40 IST

Rafael Nadal

Things are getting intense at the Australian Open but World Number 1, Rafael Nadal, is yet to drop a set. Nadal will go up against fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round. Ignoring a little struggle against Hugo Delbonis in the second round, Rafael Nadal has been in great form.

The 19-time Grand Slam Champion, who is on the quest to win a second Australian Open title and hopefully level with Roger Federer, will have to first overcome the 27th seeded Spaniard Carreno Busta. Nadal was on the court for 2 hours 30 minutes during his second-round clash against Delbonis. However, the experienced Spaniard emerged victorious at the end (6-3, 7-6, 6-1) to set up a date with Carreno Busta.

Busta, the 28-year-old Spaniard, has dropping a couple of sets en route to his meeting with fellow countryman. He lost a set in both the first and second-round match. Also, Busta has been dominated by Rafa in all their 4 meetings so far. He has has only been able to take a set off the 19-time Grand Slam Champion once, at the Qatar Open in 2016.

Should Rafael Nadal be in his usual groove, there would be absolutely no trouble in overcoming the challenge from Busta. Pocketing this victory would ensure Nadal stays on course for his 20th Grand Slam title and his second Australian Open title.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [1] Rafael Nadal vs [27] Pablo Carreno Busta on Rod Laver Arena at approx 8:15 AM IST on 25 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.