Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta, third round, preview and prediction

25 Jan 2020, 01:44 IST

2020 Australian Open - Rafael Nadal

Pablo Carreno Busta was Rafael Nadal's doubles partner for Team Spain just a couple of weeks back at the inaugural edition of ATP Cup and now will take on his fellow Spaniard in their upcoming third-round tie at the Australian Open 2020.

The World No.1 was made to work hard, especially in the second set by the Argentine Federico Delbonis in his second-round contest as he went past the fellow southpaw 6-3, 7-6(7-4), 6-1. The 19-time Grand Slam Champion was able to covert just 3/20 break point opportunities against Delbonis and would hope to get better in that department as he takes on a potentially dangerous Carreno Busta in his third-round contest.

While Nadal is yet to drop a set so far at Melbourne this year, Carreno Busta has dropped one set in every game, before he got the better of Peter Gojowczyk 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 in his previous round encounter.

On the ATP tour, Nadal and Carreno Busta have met each other on four occasions in the past as Nadal has maintained an unbeaten record against his fellow countryman. While their three meetings have been on clay, in their only contest on hard courts, Carreno Busta won his only set against Nadal at Doha, back in 2016.

In the form of 27th seeded Carreno Busta, Nadal will be up against his first major test at Melbourne so far this year and cannot afford any complacency as Carreno Busta is more than capable to cause problems to the World No.1.

2020 Australian Open - Pablo Carreno Busta

As he takes on the 19-time Grand Slam champ, Carreno Busta can draw inspiration from his performance against Kei Nishikori at last year’s Australian Open where the Spaniard had a 2-0 set lead over the Japanese star in their five-set thriller and almost edged past Nishikori in the final set tie-break before the Japanese held his nerves to defeat the resurgent Spaniard.

As far as Nadal is concerned, while he had an incredible 2019 with triumphs at the French Open and US Open, his straight-sets losses against David Goffin and Novak Djokovic at the ATP Cup earlier this month have certainly raised questions over his chances at this year’s Australian Open as he aims to secure a spot in the final 16 at Melbourne.

Nadal starts as an overwhelming favourite, however, having witnessed the way the drama unfolded in the John Millman-Roger Federer clash in their third round, Carreno Busta can fancy his chances against the 2009 Australian Open champion.

In their upcoming third-round contest, can Carreno Busta stun the World No.1 to record perhaps the biggest win of his career so far or will Nadal cruise to a routine win and move a step closer towards his probable second Australian Open title?

One can’t wait for the action to get underway on Day 6 of the Australian Open.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.