Australian Open 2020 Results, Day 3: Federer, Djokovic, Barty cruise into third round; Bopanna crashes out

Jan 22, 2020

Roger Federer

Day 3 witnessed another stroll through Melbourne Park for Roger Federer, who crushed Serbian Filip Krajinovic in straight sets to move into the third round of Australian Open 2020.

Federer broke in just the second game of the opening set and that set the tone for the rest of the match as Krajinovic had no answer for the Swiss maestro's dominance from the back of the court.

Federer will face John Millman in the third round after the Australian saw off the challenge of 31st seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic did not have to get out of second gear, dismantling Tatsuma Ito in three sets.

While Roberto Bautista Agut, Sam Querrey and Milos Raonic sailed through their respective encounters, Marin Cilic and Tommy Paul were made to battle as they attempted to book their berth in the third round.

Cilic fought back from a set down against Benoit Paire to seal a memorable victory in a match that was decided by a final set tiebreak.

Tommy Paul, meanwhile, produced the shock of the day, subduing Grigor Dimitrov in five hard-fought sets.

Paul was on the brink of elimination as Dimitrov served for the match at 5-4 in the final set but the American refused to throw in the towel, breaking back and dominating the match tie break to set up a third-round clash with NextGen slayer Marton Fucsovics.

Ash Barty, Serena Williams sail into third round; Osaka sets up meeting with Gauff

Ash Barty

After battling through her opening round encounter, top seed Ash Barty made light work of Polona Hercog, cruising to a 6-1 6-4 win.

Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka also registered relatively comfortable victories while teen sensation Cori Gauff produced a remarkable fightback to get the better of Sorana Cirstea 4-6 6-3 7-5.

Serena Williams was at her dominant best as she steamrolled a hapless Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-3.

2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki delayed her retirement by producing a spirited display against the hard-hitting Dayana Yastremska.

Wozniacki found herself a double break down in both sets but showed remarkable resilience and guile to seal a 7-5 7-5 victory.

11th seed Aryna Sabalenka was not so lucky as her campaign came to a screeching halt at the hands of Carla Suarez Navarro.

Sabalenka leaked as many as 58 unforced errors in two sets which sealed her fate in the tournament.

In doubles action, Indians suffered mixed fortunes as Rohan Bopanna and his partner Yasutaka Uchiyama fell to a three-set defeat to the Bryan twins.

However, Divij Sharan kept the Indian flag flying high, partnering Artem Sitak and picking up a win over the pairing of Pablo Carreno-Busta and Joao Sousa.

Men's and Women's Singles Results, Day 3

Petra Kvitova [7] def Paula Badosa 7-5 7-5

Ashleigh Barty [1] def Polona Hercog 6-1 6-4

Novak Djokovic [2] def Tatsuma Ito 6-1 6-4 6-2

Serena Williams [8] def Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-3

Roger Federer [3] def Filip Krajinovic 6-1 6-4 6-1

Naomi Osaka [3] def Saisai Zheng 6-2 6-4

Caroline Wozniacki def Dayana Yastremska [23] 7-5 7-5

Tommy Paul def Grigor Dimitrov [18] 6-4 7-6 3-6 6-7 7-6

Fabio Fognini [12] def Jordan Thomspon 7-6 6-1 3-6 4-6 7-6

Marin Cilic def Benoit Paire [21] 6-2 6-7 3-6 6-1 7-6

Julia Goerges def Petra Martic [13] 4-6 6-3 7-5

Coco Gauff def Sorana Cirstea 4-6 6-3 7-5

Stefanos Tsitsipas [6] def Philipp Kohlschreiber - WALKOVER

Milos Raonic [32] def Cristian Garin 6-3 6-4 6-2

John Millman def Hubert Hurkacz [31] 6-4 7-5 6-3

Carla Suarez Navarro def Aryna Sabalenka [11] 7-6 7-6

Elise Mertens [16] def Danka Kovinic 6-2 6-0

Tennys Sandgren def Matteo Berrettini [8] 7-6(7) 6-4 4-6 2-6 7-5

Roberto Bautista Agut [9] def Michael Mmoh 5-7 6-2 6-4 6-1

Dusan Lajovic [24] def Marc Polmans 6-2 6-4 6-3

Anett Kontaveit [28] def Astra Sharma 6-2 6-0

Diego Schwartzman [14] def Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1 6-4 6-2

Guido Pella [22] def Gregoire Barrere 6-1 6-4 3-6 6-3

Yoshihito Nishioka [30] def Dan Evans 6-4 6-3 6-4

Marton Fucsovics def Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 6-3

Sonya Kenin [14] def Ann Li 6-1 6-3

Maria Sakkari [22] def Nao Hibino 7-6 6-4

Alison Riske [18] def Lin Zhu 6-3 6-1

Ekaterina Alexandrova [25] def Barbora Krejcikova 6-1 6-3

Elena Rybakina [29] def Greet Minnen 6-3 6-4

Indians in action on Day 3

Mike Bryan/Bob Bryan [13] def Rohan Bopanna/Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-1 3-6 6-3

Divij Sharan/Artem Sitak def Pablo Carreno-Busta/Joao Sousa 6-4 7-5