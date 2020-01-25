Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer edges past John Millman to move into the fourth round

Roger Federer was stretched to five sets in his 3rd Round match

World No.3 Roger Federer did not disappoint a packed Rod Laver Arena on Friday, as he battled past John Millman to move into the fourth round at this year’s Australian Open.

Right from the start, with the opening set in his kitty, the 30-year-old Australian continued to keep the six-time champion on the back foot, as the latter admitted to having felt the baseline-pressure himself, during his on-court interview with Jim Courier. Essentially, there is more than what the 6-4, 6-7, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 scoreline suggests.

In a mouth-watering clash that lasted just over four hours, Federer had to dig deep, use all his resources and rally from behind - thrice in the deciding set alone, clawing his way back to first level the score 2-2 after being broken by his opponent, and then twice in the tie-break that ensued, to go past Millman who had humongous firepower and reserves abundant.

At the Melbourne Park, very few fans would have dreamt of the prospects of a Millman-challenge and the very thought of the match going the distance, especially after the Swiss maestro captured the third set and was leading the Australian by two sets to one.

If Millman's “no bad mistakes” mutterings directed at his box was anything to go by, the determined Australian was always playing for a win. Perhaps he knew that Federer’s first-serve percentage would dip to a new low suddenly.

Perhaps he was confident that he would break the Federer serve quite comfortably – first in the fourth set to force a decider and then in the fifth with his deep groundstrokes. In fact, he did break his opponent’s serve and Federer began to wilt under the Millman-pressure.

John Millman produced his best tennis against Federer

By this time, everyone said everything – Federer’s five-setters record was discussed; his age and whether he could stand the strain of playing gruelling matches and the lack of match practice this season were also discussed. On the other hand, the 1.83m tall Australian did better what Novak Djokovic would normally do to Federer – pepper Federer’s forehand with his own, by engaging in fierce cross-court rallies and change direction, testing the world number three’s backhand-resilience.

Millman’s precise and clear-cut strategy worked. Even the graceful Federer looked ordinary whenever he fought tooth and nail, sweeping forehand returns crosscourt, only allowing his foe to control the long exchanges.

Federer's Australian Open dreams were hanging by a thread, on Friday

Quoting Picasso as saying “Bad artists copy, but great artists steal,” one of the TV commentators admired the composition of Roger Federer as possessing a bit of all the greats of the games and their elements – a Rod Laver, a John McEnroe and a Jimmy Connors in one, coupled with a style of his own. Ironically, this was just the moment when Millman ran away with the fourth set.

On analysis, Federer’s first-serve percentage continued to fall considerably in the final set. But if ever there was someone who could make a staggering 82 unforced errors, land just 65% of their first deliveries and still win a thrilling five-setter, it was certainly none other than Roger Federer. He did beat Millman, against the Australian fans' wishes but much to the pleasure of a split Melbourne crowd.

A fan’s placard that read “We love you, Roger. But we are Australians. Go John,” summed up the true story of this third round nail-biter. It was a match where Millman looked like winning it and ended up losing, whereas Federer looked like losing it, but emerged the victor, with an astonishingly gritty performance. Whatever Federer does from hereon in won’t matter much because this third round battle would certainly liven up the Australian Open.