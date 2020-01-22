Australian Open 2020: Sania Mirza/Nadiia Kichenok vs Han Xinyun/Zhu Lin, first round, Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok

It has been over two years since India's tennis superstar, Sania Mirza, competed in a Grand Slam. Gunning for the title of comeback queen in Indian tennis, Mirza will begin her Australian Open campaign along with her Ukrainian doubles partner, Nadiia Kichenok on Thursday.

Back from her injury and maternity leave, Mirza hit the ground running as she won the Hobart International with Nadiia last week.

Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza after winning the 2016 Australian Open

The Australian Open has always been special for Mirza as it was here that the 33-year-old mother became the first Indian woman to play in a Grand Slam main draw before being seeded in the singles. But that was not all. The Melbourne Park used to be a familiar hunting ground for Mirza as she has won two Championships here. She lifted the Mixed Doubles trophy in 2009 alongside Mahesh Bhupathi while 2016 saw her collecting the trophy for Women's Doubles along with her long-time partner, Martina Hingis. The Australian Open 2020 is a special one for Mirza as she has not competed in a Grand Slam since featuring in the semis of US Open 2017. She will be competing in her first-ever Grand Slam since becoming a mother to Izhaan.

Having tasted success with Nadiia, the duo already has a strong bonding which should be enough for the former Champion to to power through against the all-Chinese force of Han Xinyun and Zhu Lin. The erstwhile World No. 1 player in Women's Doubles, Mirza will have to tap in to her Grand Slam experience and along with Nadiia by her side, should leave no room for error if they are to continue their fairytale run.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Advertisement

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: Sania Mirza/Nadiia Kichenok vs Han Xinyun/Zhu Lin on Court 13 at approx 5:30 a.m IST on 23 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live Stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv also.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV.