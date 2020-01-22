Australian Open 2020: Sania Mirza pulls out of mixed doubles with a strained calf

Sania Mirza won the Hobart International partnering Nadiia Kichenok

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, who returned to action at the Hobart International after an injury, has decided to pull out from the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open 2020.

Sania partnered Ukranian Nadiia Kichenok at Hobart after a 27-month hiatus before the Australian Open where she was to take part in the women's doubles and mixed doubles events.

The 33-year-old from Hyderabad was to partner Rohan Bopanna, but a strained calf has forced the former world no. 1 to pull out of the mixed doubles event.

Sania has complained of calf troubles in the past too. Despite this, she went on to to win the Hobart International with Kichenok.

Sania is still expected to take part in the women's doubles event where she will continue to partner Kichenok.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna has been forced to change his mixed doubles partner as a result of Sania's decision. Bopanna was knocked out in the first-round of the men's doubles event.

The Indo-Japanese pair of Bopanna and Uchiyama went down fighting to the Bryan Brothers.

Bob and Mike Bryan who will bid adieu to Melbourne Park after having lifted the trophy six times won 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a hard-fought encounter.

In other doubles action at the Australian Open, India's DIvij Sharan and New Zealand'sArtem Sitak got past the duo of Pablo Busta and Joao Souza.

Rohan, meanwhile, will partner Nadiia Kichenok in the mixed doubles event as a result of Sania's withdrawal.

Back in 2017, Sania had decided not to play the Australian Open owing to injury for the first time since 2005.

The Indian star played the Australian Open in 2005 courtesy of a wild-card entry and went on to win the mixed doubles event partnering Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009. She has also won the 2016 women's doubles event with Martina Hingis by her side.

