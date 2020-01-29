Australian Open 2020 Semi-final: Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin | Where to watch and live stream details

Ash Barty

Ashleigh Barty successfully cruised into the semi-finals of her home slam at the Australian Open 2020 and is just two matches away from securing the second Grand Slam of her career.

The Australian World No.1 has played to a roaring support from the crowd and has powered on to reach the semi-finals where she will be playing talented American youngster Sofia Kenin on 30th January at 8.30 AM IST.

There is a lot of history that Ash Barty has to chase as she hopes to become the first Australian since Chris O'Neil in 1978 to lift the women's singles title at the Australian Open. To get closer to clinching this dream, Ash Barty has to firstly see off the spirited Kenin, who ousted Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur en-route to the semifinal.

On the other hand, Ash Barty had to stave off a difficult challenge from Petra Kvitova to see herself through to the last four. In a match that was a sheer nail-biter, Barty ousted Kvitova 7-6, 6-2. The home-grown top seed has to shoulder the expectations of countless Australian fans as she goes into the match against the 21-year-old Kenin.

Sofia Kenin

Ash Barty will come into the match with the advantage of having dominated Kenin 4-1 in their head to head encounters. But the Australian, who was a former cricketer, has to be wary of the talented American as Kenin is known to surprise with her array of shots.

A heated and tense encounter is on our way as the two young players- Barty and Kenin clash off against each other for a spot in the finals of the 2020 Australian Open.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Date: January 20th - February 2nd, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [1] Ashleigh Barty vs [14] Sofia Kenin, Rod Laver Arena at approx 8:30 AM IST on 30th January 2020

Where to watch the Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for the Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv also.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV.