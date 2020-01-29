Australian Open 2020 Semi-final: Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza | Where to watch & live stream details

Can Simona Halep make it to her second Australian Open final?

4th seeded Romanian star Simona Halep will look to make it to the finals of Australian Open 2020 where she is set to face her Spanish rival, Garbine Muguruza, in the semifinal match. Muguruza is unseeded in this tournament but has made it to the final 4, riding on her terrific performances in the earlier rounds.

The Spaniard has already knocked out 5th seed Elina Svitolina, 9th seed Kiki Bertens and 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in this tournament and now, she would be looking to forward to eliminate the 2018 Australian Open runner-up, Simona Halep from the mix.

The 26-year-old from Spain has won 2 Grand Slams

Speaking of Halep's journey to the semis, the 28-year-old is yet to drop a set in the new decade's first Grand Slam. She faced three unseeded players in the first three rounds and then eliminated 16th seed Elise Mertens and 28th seed Anett Kontaveit.

The recent form of the two players and the rankings favours Halep in the semifinal. However, the head-to-head record of the two European players stands in the favour of Muguruza. The former French Open winner has won 3 out of her 5 matches against Halep and she has not lost a game versus the Romanian since 2015. Expect this battle to go down to the wire.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [4] Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza on Rod Laver Arena at approx 10:00 AM IST on 30 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv as well.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV.