Australian Open 2020, Semi-finals: Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev | Where to watch and live streaming details

Dominic Thiem is in his first ever Australian Open semi-final

World No. 5 Austrian Dominic Thiem produced a cracker of a performance against Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, forcing the Spaniard to crash out as Thiem, made it to his very first semi-finals at Melbourne. Alexander Zverev, a pleasantly surprising debutant semi-finalist at a Grand Slam is also looking to make it big as he battled his way from a set down against Stan Wawrinka to book himself a spot in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

The clash between Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem promises to be a charged, high-energy affair with two young blooded NextGen players aspiring to make it to their first final in Australia. Both players occasionally display signs of greatness but neither of them succeeds in sustaining it, which becomes the crucial challenge. However, if we are to judge by Dominic Thiem's brutally powerful performance against 19-time Grand Slam Champion, Rafael Nadal, then we can predict that the Austrian has a bright future ahead. It is never an easy task to make Nadal appear as the weaker player in any match but Dominic Thiem did that exactly as he took the Spaniard down, 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, in a high octane match.

Alexander Zverev has been brilliant in this tournament

The 22-year-old Alexander Zverev has also been brilliant in this tournament and has been continuously surprising himself with every match. Against 3-time Grand Slam champion, Stan Wawrinka, Zverev proved to be extremely efficient and won the match 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to finally make it to his maiden Grand Slam semi-final.

Coming into this match, Dominic Thiem enjoys a 6-2 head to head lead over Zverev and has dominated the German almost always. But in the spirit of surprising himself, Zverev might just surprise the Austrian too, however the chances of that seem very slim given the rock-solid form Thiem has displayed against Nadal. Eventually, it is the challenge of seven-time Australian Open Champion, Novak Djokovic that awaits. It remains to be seen who of the two will become a first-time finalist at the Australian Open and meet Djokovic for a shot at the crown.

Here's all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [5] Dominic Thiem vs [7] Alexander Zverev on Rod Laver Arena at approx 2:00 PM IST on 31 January 2020

