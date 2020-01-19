Australian Open 2020 - Serena Williams vs Anastasia Potapova, First Round: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Serena Williams

The 23-time Grand Slam winner, Serena Williams is plotting on getting her hands on a 24th Slam and equalling Margaret Court's record at the outset of the Australian Open. Embarking on the quest for a record seventh Australian Open title, Serena Williams will open her campaign against Russian teenager, Anatasia Potapova.

Williams has already begun her 2020 on the right footing after she won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open at the inaugural edition of the Auckland Open after defeating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4. The 38-year-old has finally been able to break her dry spell of not winning any titles by claiming the victory in Auckland. Entering the Australian Open as the eighth seed, Serena will be aiming for a rock-solid start to her campaign against the 18-year-old Anastasia Potapova.

Potapova, who has formerly been a World No. 64, will have a tough challenge on her plate with a determined Williams coming into Melbourne. For the seven-time Australian Open Champion who is in the quest of capturing her elusive 24th Grand Slam, Williams will hope to get an easy and comfortable start. Oddly enough, Williams has not been able to convert any of her last four Grand Slam finals into a victory but the 38-year-old American will hope to undo that trend and definitely better her 2019 result at the Australian Open where she crashed out in the quarter-finals against Karolina Pliskova.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Advertisement

Time: [8] Serena Williams vs Anastasia Potapova on Rod Laver Arena at approx 6:45 a.m IST on January 20, 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live Stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv also.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV.