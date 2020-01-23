Australian Open 2020: Serena Williams vs Wang Qiang, Third Round, Where to watch, TV schedule, Live streaming details and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

Serena Williams

Serena Williams seems to be right on course towards getting her elusive 24th Grand Slam title. Chasing Margaret Court's record, Williams is on the quest of winning a record seventh Australian Open title. She defeated an obstinate Tamara Zidansek in her second-round clash to set up a date with Wang Qiang in the third round.

It would be unfair to say that the 23-times Grand Slam Champion, Williams did not have much difficulty in taming Zidansek. Although the scorecard looks like a one-sided affair, Serena wasn't on her best form but the true champion that she is, she soon found her way out, defeating Zidansek 6-2, 6-3 to go forward to the third round. In her opening bid, Williams crushed Anastasia Potapova and even served her a bagel set.

Wang Qiang

For Wang Qiang, this is her second consecutive year in the third round of the Australian Open. She ousted Fiona Ferro in straight sets to enter the third round. Williams had met her at the 2019 US Open quarter-finals and demolished the 27th seed fair and square. If Serena is in her usual rock-solid form, it will be difficult for Qiang to disrupt the 38-year-old player's rhythm. The winner of this match stands the chance to meet either defending champion Naomi Osaka or 15-year-old Coco Gauff, either of which will be an interesting encounter.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Advertisement

Time: [8] Serena Williams vs [27] Wang Qiang on Rod Laver Arena at approx 6:45 a.m IST on 24 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live Stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv also.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full Australian Open 2020 Schedule, Australian Open 2020 Results, latest news & updates