Australian Open 2020: Simona Halep vs Elise Mertens, Fourth Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Halep faces her first big challenge in the 2020 Australian Open

The race for the top gets more invigorating with Sofia Kenin, Ons Jabeur and Petra Kvitova booking a spot in the last eight of the Australian Open 2020. Day 8 will witness a fourth-round clash featuring two women who had done exceedingly well at Melbourne Park a couple of years ago.

Simona Halep, currently seeded fourth, stormed her way into the Australian Open final in 2018 losing to Caroline Wozniacki who had got the better of Elise Mertens in the semifinals.

Mertens failed to get past the third round last year while Halep made it to the fourth - but both aspiring quarterfinalists have been in great touch over the last week.

Yulia Putintseva stood little chance in her third-round encounter against Halep and the Romanian was equally impressive against Jennifer Brady and Harriet Dart. The 28-year-old who is yet to drop a set and has been amongst the most clinical players in the women's section.

Mertens has the form and momentum to advance to the quarterfinal

Mertens, seeded sixteenth, demolished Danka Kovinic and Heather Watson in the first couple of rounds without conceding a game in the second set. The Belgian dropped the second set against Catherine Bellis but stormed back to win the third without allowing the American to win a single game in the decider.

Halep has won two of the three encounters that she has had with Mertens but lost the previous match which was final of the Qatar Open last year - and, needless to say, the day session clash at the Rod Laver Arena may be too close to call.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: Simona Halep vs Elise Mertens on Rod Laver Arena at approx 5:30 AM IST on 27 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.