Australian Open 2020: Simona Halep vs Harriet Dart - Where to watch and live stream details

Arvind S FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Simona Halep

After battling through her opening round against freewheeling American Jennifer Brady, Simona Halep will hope to put on an improved showing in her second-round encounter with Harriet Dart.

Halep faced as many as three set points in the first set against Brady but fought them off to clinch the set in a tie-break before finally imposing her will on the American.

The Romanian, however, will be aware of the fact that she will need to make faster starts heading into the later rounds of the competition.

Her next opponent, the unseeded Harriet Dart, should not pose Halep too much of a problem. Dart possesses a well-rounded game but doesn't have the weapons to blast Halep off the court.

However, what works in her favor is the experience she has garnered in the Melbourne conditions, having come through three qualifying matches unscathed.

She has dropped just one set in four matches and enters this contest riding a wave of confidence.

In her previous match against Misaki Doi, Dart was taken the distance, eventually prevailing in a match tie-breaker. She displayed the ability to hold her nerve under pressure and she will need to summon much more of that when she takes the court against Halep for the first-ever meeting between the two players.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Advertisement

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: Simona Halep vs Harriet Dart on Rod Laver Arena not before 1:30 PM IST on January 23, 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live Stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream will be available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv.