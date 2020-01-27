Australian Open 2020: Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur, Quarter-Finals | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Subhashish Majumdar FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview

27 Jan 2020, 17:13 IST SHARE

Kenin's superb win over Gauff gives her the momentum to go further.

Coco Gauff's remarkable run at the Australian Open 2020 prompted fans to wonder if the teenage prodigy could indeed create more history, but the giant-killer's winning spree came to a grinding halt at the hands of another gifted American who is now on the verge of making it to her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Sofia Kenin began her Australian Open campaign well getting past Martina Trevisan, Ann Li and Shuai Shang in straight sets before dropping the first set against Coco Gauff who looked to be in fine touch during the initial stages of the fourth-round encounter.

Jabeur's win against Wozniacki should inspire her in the quarters

Gauff came out on top in a closely-contested first set but Kenin rallied strongly to gradually overpower and finally demolish her younger opponent giving the audience a glimpse of her remarkable resilience.

The 6-7, 6-3, 6-0 scoreline against a player who had accounted for Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka was reflective of the 21-year-old's form ahead of the last-eight clash where she faces a 25-year-old Tunisian who appears to be in fine fettle herself.

Ons Jabeur got past Johanna Konta and Caroline Garcia in straight sets before upsetting 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki in the third round. Jabeur did drop a set against Wozniacki but veered past Qiang Wang and looked to be in majestic touch in the third set against the Chinese who had shocked Serena Williams.

Although the Tunisian has failed to get past the Russian-born fourteenth-seed in three previous meetings, a battle royale in on the cards at the Rod Laver Arena, but Kenin has the edge in the day-session quarter-final on Day 9.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Advertisement

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: Sofia Kenin vs Ons Jabeur on Rod Laver Arena at approx 5:30 AM IST on 28 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full Australian Open 2020 Schedule, Australian Open 2020 Results, Australian Open Winners, latest news & updates