Australian Open 2020: Tennys Sandgren vs Fabio Fognini, Fourth Round | Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview

25 Jan 2020, 19:00 IST SHARE

Can Fabio Fognini overcome the challenge from his unseeded rival?

With an aim of securing a place in the final eight of the Australian Open 2020, Italian superstar Fabio Fognini will lock horns with the unseeded player from USA, Tennys Sandgren. The 28-year-old from Tennessee had defeated eighth seed Matteo Berrettini in the second round hence, he will look to eliminate the twelfth seed Fognini in the upcoming match-up.

The two players have met each other thrice on the tennis court and, Fognini is leading the head-to-head record 2-1. Tennys' only victory over his Italian rival came at the Wimbledon event last year. He beat Fognini in straight sets so, the fans should expect a battle of equals in the fourth round.

Tennys Sandgren defeated compatriot Sam Querrey in the last round

Speaking of the two players' journey in the Australian Open so far, Fognini faced a stiff challenge from his opponents in the first two rounds. Both the matches went till the fifth set where the Italian prevailed. However, he claimed an easy win over Argentine 22nd seed Guido Pella in the third round.

Shifting our focus to Sandgren's road to the fourth round now, he beat Marco Trungelliti in straight sets to setup a clash with Matteo Berrettini in the second round. He upset the eighth seed in five sets before crushing Sam Querrey in the third round. The American will definitely give Fabio Fognini a run for his money in the fourth round.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Advertisement

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: [12] Fabio Fognini vs Tennys Sandgren on the Melbourne Arena at approx 10:30 AM IST on 26 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv too.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to the Australian Open TV

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full Australian Open 2020 Schedule, Australian Open 2020 Results, latest news & updates