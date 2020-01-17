Australian Open 2020: Women's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction (bottom half)

Vedant Chandel FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Maria Sharapova is one of the two former champions in the half.

Two former champions, Maria Sharapova and Angelique Kerber, headline the bottom half of the draw at the 2020 Australian Open, which also features second Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep.

The conversations about the women's draw have mostly been dominated by the players in the top half, but the field is jam-packed in this part of the draw as well.

Marches for the bottom half will be played on the second day of the tournament, and here we take a look at the prospects of the some of big names in that lineup.

Fifth Section

Aryna Sabalenka leads a field of big-hitting players

Expected fourth round: Belinda Bencic vs Aryna Sabalenka

Analysis: This section of the draw is crowded by the biggest hitters in the women's game. Be it Jelena Ostapenko, Aryna Sabalenka, Donna Vekic or Maria Sharapova, all the big names here are capable of outhitting their opponent on their day.

It then becomes very difficult to pick a clear favourite, as a lot will depend on the form of these players on the day of the match. Rest assured, Sabalenka and Bencic will have a very hard time getting past this one.

Prediction: Maria Sharapova vs Aryna Sabalenka

Sixth Section

Simona Halep has been handed a difficult draw yet again

Advertisement

Expected fourth round: Elise Mertens vs Simona Halep

Analysis: 16th seed Elise Mertens has been on the cusp of glory a few times now, but things haven't worked out for the Belgian very often on the big stage. She will have another opportunity with a rather straightforward draw that will see her lock horns with a talented all-court player in Karolina Muchova for a fourth round spot.

Simona Halep, on the other hand, cannot seem to catch a break from difficult draws at Slams. The Romanian has been unlucky in the past, but this time around, it will be a miracle if she gets past the first round even. Jennifer Brady, Hsieh Su-Wei, Danielle Collins are not the names you want to see next to yours for first week match-ups.

Prediction: Karolina Muchova vs Danielle Collins

Seventh Section

Amanda Anisimova has a shot at another major breakthrough

Expected fourth round: Elina Svitolina vs Kiki Bertens

Analysis: I might be in the minority here, but I think the seeds in this section are distinctly fallible. Despite their consistent style of play, Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens are the most up and down in terms of continued good results on the tour.

That is exactly the kind of thing that would inspire confidence in your opponents' mind. And when you have the likes of Amanda Anisimova, Grabine Muguruza and Anastasija Sevastova standing across the net, the outcome begins to look ominous.

Prediction: Anastasija Sevastova vs Amanda Anisimova

Eighth Section

Karolina Pliskova is the top seed in the half.

Expected fourth round: Marketa Vondrousova vs Karolina Pliskova

Analysis: Marketa Vondrousova's recent drubbing at the hands of Ashleigh Barty makes you feel that it isn't the time for some of the younger stars to dominate just yet. It will therefore be interesting to see her take on seasoned campaigners Camila Giorgi and Angelique Kerber, and in the first round itself, Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Karolina Pliskova's confidence-building run in Brisbane will come in handy when she takes on tricky opponents in Kristina Mladenovic, Coco Vandeweghe and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the early rounds.

Prediction: Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Karolina Pliskova