Australian Open 2021: Bianca Andreescu vs Hsieh Su-Wei preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (8) Bianca Andreescu vs Hsieh Su-Wei

Date: 10 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Match timing: 11 AM local time, 5:30 AM IST

Bianca Andreescu vs Hsieh Su-Wei preview

Bianca Andreescu made a triumphant return to tennis at the Australian Open after a 15-month long break. The 2019 US Open champion was nursing a knee injury and had chosen to give the 2020 season a miss.

She is now back to winning Grand Slam matches, having taken a tight opening-round win against Mihaela Buzarnescu. Up next for the Canadian is Hsieh Su-Wei, who herself came through a good first-round win over Tsvetana Pironkova.

Hsieh Su-Wei

Hsieh has proven to be a tricky customer in the past, having caused regular upsets on the big stages. The Taiwanese has a couple of deep runs in Melbourne and has troubled former champions, Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber.

Hsieh enjoys playing on the faster surfaces, where she can put her masterful redirecting skills to good use. She does not employ big groundstrokes to win points but is more than capable of going toe-to-toe with the veterans during baseline rallies.

And with her trick shots and potent frontcourt skills, Hsieh can be a competent hardcourt player.

Bianca Andreescu vs Hsieh Su-Wei head-to-head

Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu leads Hsieh Su-Wei in the head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin. The youngster won the duo's only prior meeting, which came in the semifinals of the 2019 Auckland Open.

Bianca Andreescu vs Hsieh Su-Wei prediction

There were a lot of questions about Bianca Andreescu's ability to return to top form immediately after the 15-month break. But her first-round win would have helped to answer most of them.

The youngster, who has built a reputation for being a great fighter early in her career, once again showed incredible temperament in her first round. Facing triple break points in the decider, she was able to come up with some of her best serving.

That sort of form does not bode well for Hsieh Su-Wei, who will definitely need to step out with a positive intent. The Taiwanese will not want to indulge in long-drawn-out battle against Andreescu, who thrives in such situations.

A lot will depend on Hsieh's ability to shorten the points and find in-roads into the Andreescu service games. She did get a taste of the big serving here in the first round against Pironkova, and will need to continue to come up with good returns. A casual defensive stance will only give Andreescu time to settle in, from which point on, things could get really difficult for the underdog.

Prediction: Bianca Andreescu to win in three sets