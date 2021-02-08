Australian Open 2021: Garbine Muguruza vs Margarita Gasparyan preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (14) Garbine Muguruza vs (LL) Margarita Gasparyan

Date: 9 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD 80 million

Match timing: 11 AM local time, 5:30 PM IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Garbine Muguruza vs Margarita Gasparyan preview

Garbine Muguruza had the perfect build-up to this year's first Slam, having reached the final of the warm-up tournament in Melbourne. And while she did go down to Ashleigh Barty in the summit clash, she would still be happy with her performance.

The Spaniard will open her Australian Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Russia's Margarita Gasparyan.

Margarita Gasparyan

Gasparyan played in the Australian Open qualifiers held in Dubai but lost in the final round to Tsvetana Pironkova. She was awarded an entry into the main draw as a lucky loser and will be keen to make the best of this opportunity.

The Russian does play a solid baseline-oriented game that is well-suited for the hardcourts in Melbourne. She made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2016 and that remains her best Grand Slam performance to date.

To be able to match that result though, the 26-year-old will have to bring her A-game to the court.

Garbine Muguruza vs Margarita Gasparyan head-to-head

Garbine Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza leads Margarita Gasparyan in the head-to-head record with a slender 1-0 margin. The Spaniard had earned a hard-fought three-set win over Gasparyan at the 2019 Monterrey Cup.

Garbine Muguruza vs Margarita Gasparyan prediction

Garbine Muguruza was in menacing form throughout the week at the Yarra Valley Classic and enters this contest as a firm favorite. And as a finalist from last year, the two-time Grand Slam champion also has a lot to play for.

The Spaniard will look to establish her presence early in the match and the onus to maintain a competitive scoreline will be on Gasparyan from the get-go. A good start is absolutely crucial for the Russian as she cannot afford to fall behind early.

If Gasparyan can keep her serve protected, the pressure is likely to shift on to the shoulders of the higher seed. And it is in these types of tight situations that Muguruza has shown signs of vulnerability in the recent past.

But given the fact that she is coming into this tournament with a lot of confidence, it will be a difficult task for Gasparyan to cause an upset.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in two tight sets