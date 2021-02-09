Australian Open 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (15) Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi

Date: 10 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Match timing: Approx 3:30 PM local time, 10 AM IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi preview

Iga Swiatek will need to prepare for some heavy hitting ahead of her second-round match at the 2021 Australian Open as she takes on the dangerous Camila Giorgi on Wednesday.

The 2020 French Open champion scored a resounding 6-1, 6-3 win over Arantxa Rus in the first round and will be looking for a repeat of that result in this encounter.

Camila Giorgi

Giorgi started her Australian Open campaign with a similarly straightforward win over a returning Yaroslava Shvedova. The Italian emerged victorious with a 6-3, 6-3 scoreline.

The win comes as a positive sign for Giorgi, who was forced to retire from her match against Sofia Kenin at last week's Yarra Valley Classic. Giorgi had pushed the 2019 Australian Open winner to 7-5 but had to retire after the first set.

Playing in her opening match at the Australian Open, the Italian looked dialled in. When she is hitting the ball well, there's not a lot of players who can keep up with the weight of Giorgi's shots, and Swiatek will be well aware of the threat.

Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

Iga Swiatek

Camila Giorgi leads Iga Swiatek in the head-to-head record with a 1-0 margin. The Italian had scored a thumping 6-2, 6-0 win in their only prior meeting, which came at the same stage of the Australian Open a couple of years ago.

Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Following her dominant display through the Roland Garros fortnight, Iga Swiatek was seen as a big name to watch out for. She has thus entered the Australian Open with the added pressure of living up to that billing.

The young Pole definitely has all the makings of a champion. Swiatek is endowed with a well-rounded game and a positive attitude, but whether she can thrive under the newfound spotlight remains to be seen.

Against Camila Giorgi, she has a good opportunity to test all the elements of her game. The Italian plays a gung-ho style of tennis and is likely to throw everything at her opponent and it will be on Swiatek to come up with the answers to the relentless hitting.

The youngster had a hard time during her last meeting with Giorgi, but a lot has changed for her since. This time she will enter this contest knowing what exactly to expect. It won't be easy, given Giorgi's penchant for quickfire points, but if Swiatek can make the necessary adjustments, a reversal of that result is definitely on the cards.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets