Australian Open 2021: Men's singles power rankings

The preparation phase of this year's Australian Open has entered its final laps and the top names have now begun fine-tuning themselves in warm-up tournaments.

Leading the field for the 2021 Australian Open is the two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic, former winners Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, and other top-10 stars including Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

With just under a week left for the main draw action of the Australian Open to start, now is the perfect time to look at the prospects of some of these big names. Here, we rank the top eight contenders for the title based on the players' performances in the Australian Open series over the last three years.

8. Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka has done well at the Australian Open.

A former champion in Melbourne, Stan Wawrinka will be in the plans of many of the top players ahead of the 2021 edition of the Melbourne Slam.

The Swiss no. 2 has always managed to bring out his best in Australia and ranks no. 8 on the list courtesy another one of his surprise runs to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open last year.

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas, unlike fellow Next Gen stars Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, is still looking for his big Grand Slam breakthrough. The Greek came close to reaching his first major final in Melbourne in 2019 but came up short against Rafael Nadal.

With a game tailor made for hardcourts and a couple of solid results to build on, Tsitsipas could well cause an upset or two.

6. Tennys Sandgren

Tennys Sandgren

Tennys Sandgren has built a reputation as somewhat of an Australin Open specialist over the last couple of years. Irrespective of his form heading into the Australian summer, the American has managed to produce big results.

With a world ranking outside the top 40, the two time quarterfinalist is likely to remain unseeded and could prove to be a dangerous floater in the draw.

5. Milos Raonic

Milos Raonic

Another player who enters the 2021 tournament with back-to-back quarterfinal appearances is the big-serving Milos Raonic.

The Canadian has scored wins over the likes of Wawrinka, Zverev, Marin Cilic and Nick Kyrgios over the tournament's last two editions and has a power-packed game that can trouble even the best. With a little help from the draw, this could well be the year for Raonic.

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev reached the semifinals at last year's Australian Open, his first at a Grand Slam. The youngster, who had struggled to make at impact on the biggest stage of the game, showed great resolve over the fortnight and looked formidable in his wins over the likes of Wawrinka and Andrey Rublev..

And while he managed to top that performance with the run to the summit clash at the US Open, the breakthrough in Melbourne was enough to secure the 22-year-old a place in this list.

3. Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal

Australian Open remains Rafael Nadal's least successful Grand Slam in terms of both title wins and overall winning percentage. That does sound like an outrageous stat given his 82% match wins, but the number does pale in comparison to a staggering 98% wins in Paris.

The Spaniard still enters the tournament off the back of a final and two quarterfinals and he will be hopeful of a second Australian Open crown.

2. Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem's stock as a hardcourt performer has taken some big hits over the years, but his performances at the Grand Slams on this particular surface in 2020 finally seems to have settled the debate.

The Austrian enters this year's tournament not only as a finalist from last year but also with his newfound status as a worthy successor to the Big Four.

1. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

For the nth time now, Novak Djokovic will be the man to beat at the Australian Open. Save the injury-riddled years of 2017 and 2018, the Serb has been absolutely dominant in Melbourne Park and has seldom faltered.

Djokovic enters this year's tournament riding high with back-to-back titles to show for. Add the impressive match wins at the ATP Cup and one begins to wonder if there's anything at all that opponents can do to challenge he world no. 1's dominance Down Under.

Honourable mentions

Seasoned campaigners including Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov, Kei Nishikori and Roberto Batista Agut, as well as Next Gen stars Rublev, Alex de Minaur and Ugo Humbert have all also done well in Australian Open in the past and can cause some big upset this year.