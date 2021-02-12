Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka vs Garbine Muguruza preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Naomi Osaka vs (14) Garbine Muguruza

Date: 14 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Naomi Osaka vs Garbine Muguruza preview

Two women who have won a combined 5 Grand Slam titles, face off in a de facto final as Garbine Muguruza and Naomi Osaka battle each other for a spot in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

There is no doubt that this is the biggest match on the women's side at Melbourne Park so far this year. Both have ascended to the pinnacle of the world rankings and both have had remarkable success on these courts. While Osaka claimed the title in a thriller over Petra Kvitova in 2019, Muguruza finished as the runner-up to Sofia Kenin last year.

Besides, both Osaka and Muguruza have been in scintillating form as well. Ever since the WTA Tour resumed after the COVID-19 outbreak, World No. 3 Naomi Osaka has been on a roll. The Japanese is now on a 17-match unbeaten streak, which includes her third Grand Slam trophy at the 2020 US Open.

She reached the semi-finals of the Gippsland trophy to start the new season before giving a walkover to eventual champion Elise Mertens. At the Australian Open, the 23-year-old has motored her way to the fourth round, dropping just 13 games on the way. Talented opponents such as Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Caroline Garcia, or last year's quarterfinalist Ons Jabeur, couldn't slow down the Japanese juggernaut.

Garbine Muguruza

If Osaka has looked dangerous, Muguruza has looked even scarier in the past two weeks. The Spaniard looks to have rediscovered her form since losing in the Round of 16 to Maria Sakkari at the Abu Dhabi season opener.

The World No. 14 pretty much schooled her opponents at the Yarra Valley Classic last week and reached the final after dropping just 10 games. Even though she did go down to World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the summit clash, Muguruza hasn't let the loss linger in her mind for long.

She is back to business at the Australian Open, swatting aside her opponents with ease. With eight games conceded against the likes of Margarita Gasparyan and Ludmilla Samsonova, Muguruza played her best match of the week against Zarina Diyas. She needed only 56 minutes to pulverize the 83rd-ranked Kazakh, 6-1, 6-1, throwing down the gauntlet to her challengers.

Naomi Osaka vs Garbine Muguruza head-to-head

Osaka and Muguruza have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Naomi Osaka vs Garbine Muguruza prediction

Naomi Osaka

This has all the makings of a classic. Both rely on their strong serve and aggressive hitting to get the better of their opponents, which is why it is hard to pick one in this face-off.

But where things could make a difference in their mental strength. Time and again, Naomi Osaka's self-belief and mental fortitude have aided her even when things haven't gone her way.

Even against Ons Jabeur in the third round, Osaka wasn't having her best serving day. She had only 43% of her first serves in and also committed 5 double faults. But Osaka did not let that bother her and compensated for it with her accurate hitting. She converted 4 of her 7 break-point opportunities and dropped her own serve just once to run away with a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Muguruza, on her part, had 63% first serves in and never conceded her serve against Diyas. While her overall performance was encouraging, she definitely has to get more first serves in against an efficient returner like Osaka. Muguruza also won 6 of 7 points at the net and should look to come to the net more often to keep Osaka pinned to the baseline.

That said, doing it repeatedly against a player of Osaka's caliber is an uphill task. Naomi Osaka has been a model of consistency for the past couple of years and thrives on the big stage. Muguruza, on the other hand, is known to go through erratic bouts of play under pressure. If that resurfaces, the match will automatically tilt towards the former champion.

Prediction: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets