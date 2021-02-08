Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe

Date: 10 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe preview

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has had a perfect start to this calendar year, winning three out of three matches so far. His 2021 began with victories over Denis Shapovalov and Alexander Zverev in the ATP Cup, although he did concede a set to the latter.

The defending champion and top seed kicked off his campaign at the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Jeremy Chardy on Monday. Djokovoic looked in excellent touch throughout the match, facing zero break points and notching up a first-serve percentage of 75%. He also struck 41 winners and converted six out of the 13 break points that came his way.

Having won just one Grand Slam in 2020, Djokovic will be keen to lift another Grand Slam trophy in Melbourne this year.

Make that 76 wins at the #AusOpen



Make that 76 wins at the #AusOpen

🇷🇸 @DjokerNole's quest for a ninth @AustralianOpen title starts smoothly as he defeats Chardy 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

While Frances Tiafoe does not have a spotless record like Novak Djokovic this year, he has certainly racked up some impressive results. The American made the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open last month, eventually falling to Cameron Norrie in the last eight. He was then knocked out in the first round at the tune-up event in Melbourne, losing to Corentin Moutet in three sets.

Tiafoe has made a solid start to his campaign at the Australian Open though, beating Italy's Stefano Travaglia in straight sets. The 23-year-old had reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2019, where he lost to Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe have not faced off on tour before. They go into this game with their head-to-head record tied at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Frances Tiafoe is placed at No. 64 in the ATP Player Rankings

Novak Djokovic, with his near-perfect baseline shot-making and enviable movement, is a formidable opponent in these conditions. Moreover, he has started off exceedingly well in the tournament, dishing out a masterful display in the first round.

The Serb has been knocked out before the fourth round of the Australian Open just once in the last 14 years.

Frances Tiafoe meanwhile boasts of a big serve, and will be hoping for it to be at its best against a powerful returner like Djokovic. The American could also pose a threat to the Serb with his return and movement.

The two players haven't met each other before, which might be beneficial to the American. That said, Djokovic does not look beatable at the moment.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in four sets.