Australian Open 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Sorana Cirstea preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Petra Kvitova vs Sorana Cirstea

Date: 10 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Match timing: Approx. 12:30 PM local time, 7 AM IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Petra Kvitova vs Sorana Cirstea preview

For a second match running, Petra Kvitova had to do some serious mid-match problem-solving. This time, however, she was successful in avoiding a defeat as the Czech came through 6-3, 6-4 against Greet Minnen at the Australian Open.

Next up for Kvitova is Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who eased past countrywoman Patricia Tig 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.

Sorana Cirstea

Cirstea has been around the tour for a long time and has amassed quite a few achievements over the years. A former top-25 player, she has been a part of every Grand Slam tournament since 2008, barring the 2016 Australian Open.

That is a stat Cirstea should be proud of, especially given her history with back and wrist injuries. She also has considerable success in Melbourne, having made it to the fourth round once (2017) and the third round twice (2012 and 2013).

Cirstea is a fine striker of the ball and possesses huge groundstrokes off both forehand and backhand wings. Her time on the doubles court has also helped in developing a nifty front court game and Kvitova will be aware of the threat.

Petra Kvitova vs Sorana Cirstea head-to-head

Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova leads Sorana Cirstea in head-to-head with a comfortable 5-2 margin, but the two players haven't met since 2016. In their last meeting at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships, it was Kvitova who won 6-0, 6-4.

Petra Kvitova vs Sorana Cirstea prediction

Petra Kvitova enters this contest as the favorite, but given her history with Sorana Cirstea, it might not be as straightforward as it looks on paper.

Both of Cirstea's wins over her more fancied opponent have come on hardcourts — a surface where the Romanian is known to play her best tennis. And while a lot of time has elapsed since, it is clear that Cirstea knows a way around Kvitova's firepower.

For the Czech, it will be important to improve on her performance from the first round. She posted uncharacteristically poor numbers on serve — handing in 11 double faults — and she will be keen on changing that. Her lefty serve is a big advantage and she will need to use it well against a good returner like Cirstea.

One can expect a lot of quick points in this match as neither woman enjoys long rallies. And in a contest of firepower, Kvitova is likely to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in two tight sets