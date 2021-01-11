Australian Open 2021 qualifiers: Carlos Alcaraz vs Evgeny Karlovskiy preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (21) Carlos Alcaraz vs Evgeny Karlovskiy

Date: 12 January 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021 qualifiers

Round: Second round

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Carlos Alcaraz vs Evgeny Karlovskiy preview

Advertisement

At the young age of 17, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia already has a number of firsts to his name. The Spaniard achieved a career-high ranking of No. 136 last year and ended the season as the youngest player in the world's top 600.

Alcaraz has already proven that he can compete with the best at the ATP Challenger level. In his last six events on the ATP Challenger circuit, he claimed three titles from four events.

Alcaraz upset former World No. 17 Albert Ramos-Viñolas in his only ATP Tour main draw appearance at the 2020 Rio Open prior to the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This feat made him the first player born in 2003 to win an ATP level match.

Alcaraz is being coached by former World no. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, and many have tipped him to become a top player in coming years.

His opponent in the second round of the Australian Open qualifiers is 26-year-old Evgeny Karlovskiy. Karlovskiy, who hails from Russia, is ranked No. 258 in the world. The Russian has 1 ATP Challenger title to his credit along with a handful of ITF Futures trophies.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Evgeny Karlovskiy head-to-head

Advertisement

Evgeny Karlovskiy at the Glasgow Trophy in 2018.

Carlos Alcaraz and Evgeny Karlovskiy have never met on the ATP Tour or any other level on the professional circuit. Their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Evgeny Karlovskiy prediction

There is plenty on the line in this match, with both Carlos Alcaraz and Evgeny Karlovskiy hoping to make their Grand Slam main draw debuts.

Alcaraz came from a set down to defeat Slovakian Filip Horansky 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in his first round. The 17-year-old showed poise and maturity to overcome the loss of the first set, in which he held four set points.

Karlovskiy also needed three sets to beat Argentina's Facundo Mena 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round in Doha.

A decade after making his pro debut, Karlovskiy is yet to break past the Top 200 barrier. While he lacks a big weapon in his arsenal, the Russian does have the ability to grind his opponents down from the back of the court.

Alcaraz is clearly the more in-form player and the favourite to win this match. If the Spanish teen can impose his aggressive game and not let the expectations weigh him down, he should be able to move closer to the Australian Open main draw.

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets