It's difficult to compare anyone with Roger Federer: Juan Carlos Ferrero on his ward Carlos Alcaraz

Roger Federer has won a record 20 Grand Slam titles, and is also one of eight men in the Open Era to have won a Career Grand Slam in the sport. But these are just statistics, and not the only attributes that make Federer the most loved tennis player in the world.

Roger Federer boasts one of the most versatile games in the top rung of the game - a precise serve, dexterous footwork and an ability to take the ball on the rise with superb timing. Many upcoming players try to emulate Federer's variety, and one of them happens to be 17-year-old tennis phenom Carlos Alcaraz.

Recently, the young Spaniard's mentor Juan Carlos Ferrero spoke to iNews UK about the comparisons between his ward and Roger Federer.

My style is more or less like Roger Federer's: Carlos Alcaraz

A month ago, the teenager won his maiden senior tour title at the Trieste Challenger. With his win, Alcaraz joined Rafael Nadal in the exclusive group of players who have won a professional event before turning 18.

Since then, the Spaniard has been tipped to take over the mantle from the likes of Roger Federer and his 'Big 3' counterparts. Ferrero praised the promising teen and named some attributes of his game that he thought were reminiscent of the great Federer.

"He would maybe chip-and-charge or go to the net very often to finish the point. He could play with a lot of spin or play flat depending on the situation on the court,” Ferrero said of his student.

Alcaraz's ability to play different shot types and charge the net at will has been often compared to Roger Federer's game. Thus, it came as no surprise when Alcaraz told the ATP Tour website earlier this year that he believed his style to be similar to that of Federer.

“My style is more or less like Roger Federer’s, aggressively coming to the net and playing a lot of drop shots,” the Spaniard had said then.

Roger Federer can play on any surface: Juan Carlos Ferrero

While it is important to keep your feet on the ground, Ferrero does not shy away from the comparisons between Alcaraz and Federer. Having taken the Spaniard under his wing when he was 12 years old, the former World No. 1 has seen the teen develop a solid game.

"It is difficult to compare [anyone] to Roger Federer, of course, but if I had to say one name [in comparison to Carlos], I’m looking for somebody that is very aggressive and is able to do a lot of things on the court," Ferrero quipped.

"Roger Federer is the best in these situations. He can play on any surface and can play any type of style,” Ferrero continued.

Carlos Alcaraz is expected to lead the young, new generation with a game that has a bit of everything. Maybe the teen will eventually come close to emulating Roger Federer's results as well, and not just his playing style.