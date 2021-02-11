Australian Open 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie

Date: 13 February 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie preview

Second seed Rafael Nadal has had an excellent start to the 2021 Australian Open. The Spaniard has won both his matches in straight sets, while conceding his serve just once in total.

He defeated Serbia's Laslo Dere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round, before producing a clinical performance against qualifier Michael Mmoh in the second. Nadal downed the American 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday without yielding a single break point.

The 34-year-old, who hasn't won the Australian Open since his 2009 title, is aiming for a double Career Grand Slam this year.

Cameron Norrie, the third-highest placed Brit in the ATP rankings, has already achieved the best result of his Australian Open career so far.

Norrie hadn't crossed the first round in Melbourne until this year, but has now reached the last 32. This is his second third-round appearance in the last three Slams.

The 25-year-old has had two tough matches at the 2021 Australian Open, both stretching to four sets. In his tournament opener, Norrie beat compatriot Dan Evans with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 scoreline.

Norrie then came up against qualifier Roman Safiullin, who put instant pressure on him by taking the first set. However, the Brit fought back to win 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie have never faced off on tour before. They go into this match with their head-to-head tied at 0-0.

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Cameron Norrie has already achieved his best result at the Australian Open

What makes Rafael Nadal one of the best players in the history of the game is his powerful strokeplay, coupled with his relentlessness on the court. The Spaniard gives his all for every point and boasts of one of the best, if not the best, forehands on tour.

Nadal looks as hungry as ever right now, and will be determined to add to his joint-record tally of 20 Slams.

Cam Norrie has a strong baseline game himself, with solid shots off both wings. The Brit also approaches his matches with a never-say-die attitude, much like his opponent on Saturday.

Since the duo have never met before, this promises to be an interesting tie. Nadal could possibly lose his first set of the tournament, but is likely to cross the finish line eventually.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in four sets.