Australian Open 2021: Tommy Paul vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Date: February 8, 2021

Tournament: Australian Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD $80 million

Tommy Paul vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview

Tommy Paul is all set to open his 2021 Australian Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili on Tuesday.

Paul, who reached the third round of the tournament last year after scoring an upset win over Grigor Dimitrov, will be keen to back up his strong showing.

Nikoloz Basilashvili

Basilashvili has been around the tour for quite some time and will not be a pushover by any means. The Georgian plays an aggressive brand of tennis, which is well suited for the surface here.

He hasn't, however, been playing his best tennis in recent months. The 28-year-old failed to progress past the first round in 11 of the 12 tournaments that he played in 2020 and suffered a slide in the rankings.

And while he has made a better start to the new season, Basilashvili still needs to work on cutting down on his unforced error count.

Tommy Paul vs Nikoloz Basilashvili head-to-head

Paul will be a slight favorite in this match-up

Tommy Paul and Nikoloz Basilashvili have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Tommy Paul vs Nikoloz Basilashvili prediction

Tommy Paul enters this contest as a slight favorite. While he is the lesser experienced of the two players, the American has been the better performer in recent times.

Nikoloz Basilashvili is perfectly capable of imposing himself in a match, but his hot and cold temperament has often stopped him from being as effective.

The Georgian will have to raise his game quite significantly to stand a chance, and thus an upset looks unlikely.

Prediction: Tommy Paul to win in straight sets.