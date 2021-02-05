Australian Open 2021: Women's singles draw analysis, preview and predictions

The Australian Open is finally here after weeks of uncertainty, changing security protocols, different quarantine conditions for the top players in different cities, positive Covid-19 tests, and even a one-day shutdown at the warm-up events. With a build-up very much like a Hollywood thriller, the year's first Grand Slam is all set to kick off on Monday.

Credit to Craig Tiley and the entire Tennis Australia team for going ahead with one of the biggest sporting events in a city that has managed to overcome Covid-19 for now. The tournament has drawn all the top players, barring an under-prepared Roger Federer. The fans are expected to be much less in number this time and there could still be some last-minute changes to the schedule.

On that note, here's a look at the Australian Open women's singles draw, where 128 women will be battling for the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

1st quarter: Home favorite Ash Barty returns after 11 months

World No. 1 Ash Barty

World No. 1 Ash Barty did not play any tournament after the tour shutdown in March, choosing to remain at home in Australia. She has returned to action this season at the warm-up events before her home Slam.

At the time of writing, Barty has won 3 matches at this week's WTA tune-up event and is scheduled to face off against Serena Williams on Saturday.

The last time the Aussie took a long break from the game, she charted a course that took her to the top of the rankings and the French Open title. It remains to be seen how she will manage this time around.

While the expectations of a home champion will be high, Barty has repeatedly stated that she has learnt not to worry about the pressure of expectations.

The 24-year-old opens her campaign against Danka Kovinic in the first round and could face countrywoman Daria Gavrilova in round two.

If she gets through, a third-round encounter against Ekaterina Alexandrova, and a fourth-round meeting with Petra Martic loom ahead.

In the other half of this quarter, former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova is the scheduled quarter-final opponent for Barty. The Czech could have a tough second-round encounter against the feisty American Danielle Collins. In the third round, 25th seed Karolina Muchova waits while either No. 11 Belinda Bencic or No. 18 Elise Mertens will take on Pliskova in the last-16.

Expected quarter-final: [1] Ash Barty vs [6] Karolina Pliskova

Predicted quarterfinal result: [1] Ash Barty vs Svetlana Kuznetsova

Dark horse: Leylah Fernandez

1st round match (es) to watch: [18] Elise Mertens vs. Leylah Fernandez, [25] Karolina Muchova vs Jelena Ostapenko, Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Barbora Strycova

2nd quarter: Victoria Azarenka, Elina Svitolina pose challenges for Sofia Kenin

Sofia Kenin (L) and Victoria Azarenka

After breaking through to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 12 months ago, Sofia Kenin has not withered under the pressure like many other first-time Slam winners. Kenin reached the French Open final in October and also won the WTA title in Lyon last year.

With a new management team, Kenin started off the new season by reaching the quarter-finals in Abu Dhabi and the Melbourne tune-up this week.

After opening against wild card Maddison Inglis, Kenin could face a tough second round against veteran Kaia Kanepi. Croatian 28th seed Donna Vekic could come up in the third round while 13th seed Johanna Konta or 22nd seed Jennifer Brady are potential fourth-round opponents.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina is the expected quarter-final rival for Kenin in Melbourne this time. The No. 5 seed could meet the precocious American Coco Gauff in the second round, and the No. 26 seed Yulia Putintseva in the third.

The draw remains tough for Svitolina with a potential fourth-round encounter against a resurgent Victoria Azarenka, who is seeded No. 12.

The Belarusian, who reached the US Open final in September, is a two-time winner at the Australian Open. She could face former US Open champ Sam Stosur in the second round, followed by 20th seed Maria Sakkari in the third round.

Expected quarter-final: [4] Sofia Kenin vs [6] Elina Svitolina

Predicted quarterfinal result: [4] Sofia Kenin vs [12] Victoria Azarenka

Dark horse: Coco Gauff

1st round match (es) to watch: [20] Maria Sakkari vs Kristina Mladenovic, [26] Yulia Putintseva vs Sloane Stephens

3rd quarter: Naomi Osaka headlines this section as Bianca Andreescu returns

Noami Osaka

With three Grand Slam titles, a slew of endorsement deals, and the courage to speak up against racial injustice, Naomi Osaka is poised to take over as the face of women's tennis once Serena Williams retires.

The World No. 3 has a tight first-round encounter against the three-time Australian Open quarter-finalist, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

The draw doesn't get any easier for the Japanese superstar, with former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia being a possible second-round opponent. The in-form Tunisian Ons Jabeur also lurks in the third round.

Former World No. 1s and multiple Slam winners Garbine Muguruza and Angelique Kerber are potential fourth-round foes. With the Spaniard in excellent form a week before the Australian Open, she could be quite a threat for Osaka.

In the other half of this section, all eyes will be on the return of former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu. The Canadian will be playing her first tournament in nearly 15 months. After she pulled out of this week's tune-up event, claiming it was a precautionary measure, her fans will be eager to see her back.

Andreescu will face lucky loser Mihaela Buzarnescu in her first match and could run into the resurgent Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round.

Seven-time Slam winner Venus Williams comes up in the third round, while two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is expected in the last-16.

Expected quarter-final: [3] Naomi Osaka vs [8] Bianca Andreescu

Predicted quarterfinal result: [3] Naomi Osaka vs [9] Petra Kvitova

Dark horse: Venus Williams

1st round match (es) to watch: [3] Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova,[27] Ons Jabeur vs Andrea Petkovic

4th quarter: Simona Halep needs to fend off Iga Swiatek & Serena Williams

Simona Halep (L) and Serena Williams

World No. 2 Simona Halep headlines the last quarter of the draw. The Romanian will hope to go one better than her 2018 runner-up finish and remains one of the top contenders for the title.

Halep opens against wildcard Lizette Cabrera in the first round and has a possible second round against Alja Tomljanovic, with Abu Dhabi runner-up Veronika Kudermetova in the last-32.

Halep's expected fourth-round opponent is the French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who straight-setted the Romanian on the way to her first Slam last year. It remains to be seen how the 15th-seeded Swiatek manages expectations in her first Major event since that French Open triumph.

The Pole plays Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus in the first round and could meet the No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina in the third round.

While the No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka leads the other half of this quarter, the focus will undoubtedly be on Serena Williams. The American is chasing her record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

10th-seeded Williams opens against German Laura Siegemund and could face the gritty American Alison Riske in the third round.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka, whose 15-match winning streak ended this week, opens against Viktoria Kuzmova in the first round. She could face the 31st seed Shuai Zhang or former World No. 11 Alize Cornet in the third round.

Expected quarter-final: [2] Simona Halep vs [7] Aryna Sabalenka

Predicted quarterfinal result: [2] Simona Halep vs [10] Serena Williams

Dark horse: Marta Kostyuk

1st round match (es) to watch: [17] Elena Rybakina vs Vera Zvonareva, [32] Veronika Kudermetova vs Marta Kostyuk

Semifinal predictions

Sofia Kenin def Ash Barty, Simona Halep def Naomi Osaka

Final prediction

Simona Halep def Sofia Kenin