Australian Open 2022: 4 incredible feats Novak Djokovic could achieve in Melbourne

Over the last few years, Novak Djokovic has shown a hunger for breaking every significant record in tennis. The Serb has done well in that regard and currently holds the record for most weeks at the No. 1 spot and most Masters 1000 titles among others.

Novak Djokovic came close to taking control of the Grand Slam record last year, but stumbled at the final hurdle at the US Open. The Serb, who was bidding to become the first male player in the Open Era to complete the Calendar Slam, was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the championship match at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic's US Open final defeat also meant he failed to overtake arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam race. The Serb, however, is determined to have a go at the record this month in Melbourne, where he could also achieve a few more milestones.

Here's a look at four feats Novak Djokovic could achieve at the 2022 Australian Open, provided he gets to play in the tournament.

#1 Novak Djokovic could become the only player to reach at least 10 semifinals at all four Majors

Novak Djokovic has consistently made it to the second week of Majors during his illustrious career. Not long ago, Djokovic joined Roger Federer as the only two male players to reach 10 semifinals at three different Grand Slams.

Djokovic will become the only player, male or female, to reach at least 10 semifinals at all four Grand Slams in the Open Era if he makes the last-four in Melbourne.

The Serb has reached 10 semifinals at Roland Garros, 10 at Wimbledon, 11 at the US Open, and nine at the Australian Open. The World No. 1 will need to win his first five matches in Melbourne this year to make it to his 10th semifinal.

The Serb has never lost in the semifinals at Melbourne Park, so it's safe to say that if he reaches the last four, he is likely to go all the way. Djokovic has an outstanding 18-0 win-loss record in semifinals and finals of the Happy Slam.

#2 Novak Djokovic could become second player after Rafael Nadal to win at least four titles at a single Major since turning 30

Novak Djokovic has won eight Majors since turning 30, an Open Era record in itself. The Serb's 2021 triumph in Melbourne meant he had won three titles at the Happy Slam since turning 30, with only Nadal bettering that tally with his haul of four Roland Garros crowns from 2017-20.

If Djokovic manages to go all the way at the Australian Open this month, he will join Nadal as the only two players to win four titles at a single Major after turning 30.

#3 Most consecutive Australian Open titles

It's not an overstatement to say Novak Djokovic's toughest opponent is Djokovic himself. The Serb revels in breaking records, but is perhaps even more dedicated when it comes to outdoing himself every year.

Djokovic has played his best tennis at the Australian Open, a Major he has won a record nine times. The Serb notably holds the Open Era record for most consecutive titles at the Happy Slam, having won three on the trot from 2011-13 and 2019-21.

Djokovic has a chance to break his own record by triumphing at Melbourne Park this month.

#4 Most Majors won by a male player

Among the laundry list of special records awaiting Djokovic is the record for the most Majors won by a male player. Nadal, Djokovic and Federer are currently tied on 20 Grand Slam titles and the Serb has the opportunity to take the lead in the Slam race for the first time in his career.

Federer is not competing at the Australian Open due to injury, while Nadal is just returning from a long layoff. Moreover, the Spaniard does not have a great record at Melbourne Park, having won the title only once. This means Djokovic is in pole position to make the record his own and further boost his GOAT credentials.

