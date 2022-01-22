Australian Open 2022: 6 Americans who've reached the 4th round ft. Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys

As the second week of the 2022 Australian Open approaches, the American contingent at the Grand Slam has significantly dwindled. When the fourth round of matches begins on Sunday, only four women and two men will represent the stars and stripes of the USA.
The men's singles draw featured 15 Americans, while the women's draw had 19 Americans. Only eight were left when the third round rolled out, with two more exiting at that stage.
Without further ado, here is a list of the six Americans who still have a chance of making a deep run at the 2022 Australian Open:
#1 Danielle Collins
Danielle Collins may not be the most popular player from the USA, but the World No. 30 has managed to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the third time at the 2022 Australian Open.
The 27th seed has defeated unseeded players in each of her three matches so far -- Caroline Dolehide (1R), Ana Konjuh (2R) and Clara Tauson (3R).
Collins will meet 19th seed Elise Mertens in the fourth round on Monday. The Belgian is yet to drop a set at the 2022 Australian Open.
#2 Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula has reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the second year in a row and will be eager to continue her strong run.
The 21st seed beat three unseeded players en route to the last 16 -- Anhelina Kalinina (1R), Bernarda Pera (2R) and Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (3R). Pegula has lost only one set in the tournament so far, in her opener against Kalinina.
The 27-year-old will next lock horns with World No. 8 Maria Sakkari, who is yet to drop a set at the tournament.
#3 Maxime Cressy
Maxime Cressy is among the very few serve-and-volley players on the tennis circuit and the American has proven that it is still an effecting style of play by storming into the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open.
In only his third-ever main draw appearance at a Grand Slam, the 24-year-old has reached the last 16 by defeating fellow American John Isner (1R), Tomas Machac (2R) and Christopher O'Connell (3R).
The World No. 70 will next take on World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who is one of the favorites to win the title.
#4 Amanda Anisimova
Amanda Anisimova pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the tournament in the third round, beating defending champion Naomi Osaka. With the win, the American moved into the second week of the tournament for the second time.
The World No. 60 will take on World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round. Barty is yet to drop a set at Melbourne Park. However, Anisimova could present Barty with a stern challenge, given the fact she has won all eight of the matches she has played in 2022.
#5 Madison Keys
Madison Keys is on track to repeat her best finish at the Australian Open, which was a semifinal run in 2015. The American is only two wins away from achieving the feat.
The 26-year-old prevailed over 11th seed Sofia Kenin (1R), Jaqueline Cristian (2R) and Qiang Wang (3R) to reach the last-16 for the fifth time in Melbourne. Similar to Anisimova, Keys has registered eight wins on the trot this season.
In the fourth round, Keys goes up against World No. 6 Paula Badosa. The Spaniard is among the favorites to win the tournament, but Keys will be no pushover.
#6 Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz is in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. The American looked down and out against 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round as he trailed two sets to one, but fought back to win in five and book his place in the Round of 16.
The 24-year-old had previously defeated Maximilian Marterer (1R) and compatriot Frances Tiafoe (2R) to facilitate his best-ever Grand Slam result.
The 20th seed will take on World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in his next match.