Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty vs Lucia Bronzetti preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs Lucia Bronzetti.

Date: 19 January 2022.

Tournament: Australian Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $75,000,000.

Ashleigh Barty vs Lucia Bronzetti preview

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will lock horns with Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti on Wednesday in her quest for a spot in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open.

Barty has simply picked up from where she left off in 2021. The Australian dropped just one set in four matches on her way to claiming the Adelaide title for the second time in her career earlier this month.

With such a near-perfect start to the season, it is no wonder she will next set her sights on laying her hands on her maiden Australian Open trophy.

The 25-year-old made her intentions clear with a resounding start to her title bid on Monday. The top seed looked scarily good in the 54-minute schooling of Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko, where she conceded just one game on her way to a 6-0, 6-1 rout.

Barty's 15th consecutive first-round victory at a Major extended her winning streak to five matches. Not only that, the Wimbledon champion remains unbroken for four matches in a row now.

Lucia Bronzetti in action at 2022 Adelaide International 1

Barty will next face another qualifier, Lucia Bronzetti, who pulled off a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 comeback win over World No. 78 Varvara Gracheva in the first round on Monday.

The 23-year-old Italian reached three quarterfinals last year in Lausanne, Palermo and Portoroz in her first three WTA main draws. She started the 2022 season with two wins to qualify for the main draw at the Adelaide International 1, but went down to former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 5-7, 5-7.

The World No. 142 produced that same fighting spirit against Gracheva in her Australian Open opener and will hope to stretch Barty in their face-off.

Ashleigh Barty vs Lucia Bronzetti head-to-head

Barty and Bronzetti have never squared off on the tour before, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Ashleigh Barty vs Lucia Bronzetti prediction

Ashleigh Barty in action at the 2022 Australian Open.

Barty looked unstoppable in her first-round clash with Tsurenko. What will be even more ominous for her opponents is that the Aussie still has room for improvement.

Although she produced five aces, the top seed landed just 58% of her first serves in, a statistic she would be keen to better in her next match. Barty also leaked more unforced errors (17) than winners (14).

The World No. 1's speed, movement and smart point construction were what gifted her such a commanding victory against Tsurenko. She effectively used her slices to throw her opponent off her rhythm and finished rallies with her powerful forehands.

Bronzetti needs to be wary of the variety that Barty can bring on the court. Against Gracheva, she committed 28 unforced errors while producing a meager seven winners.

If she doesn't cut down on her errors, the Aussie won't give her many chances to come back into the match.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in straight sets.

