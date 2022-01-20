Australian Open 2022: Aslan Karatsev vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (18) Aslan Karatsev vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: 21 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Aslan Karatsev vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Russia's Aslan Karatsev will take on Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open on Friday.

Karatsev made his breakthrough last year in Melbourne, reaching the semifinals of the Slam as a qualifier. Since then, the Russian has made giant strides on the tour, climbing as high as No. 15 in the world.

The 28-year-old started his season in solid fashion, winning the title in Sydney last week. He has, however, looked shaky in Melbourne. The Russian was taken to five sets by Jaume Munar in the first round and was forced to overturn a one-set deficit against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round as well.

Adrian Mannarino at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals

Mannarino, meanwhile, struggled for form last season, ending the year ranked 69. The Frenchman made had an underwhelming start to the 2022 season Down Under, losing first-round matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

However, he has looked in fine touch at the Australian Open so far. The 33-year-old took down James Duckworth in five sets in the first round, and then remarkably upset 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets to set up a third-round match against Karatsev.

Aslan Karatsev vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

The third-round encounter in Melbourne will be the first match between Aslan Karatsev and Adrian Mannarino, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Aslan Karatsev vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Aslan Karatsev at the 2022 Australian Open

Aslan Karatsev comes into the match as the heavy favourite on paper, but he will need to raise his level significantly from what he displayed in the first two rounds.

The Russian did not look in control in either of his first two matches in Melbourne, racking up plenty of errors and struggling to finish off points.

Mannarino, on his part, will look to frustrate Karatsev with his flat, off-pace groundstrokes. He must also look to attack Karatsev's second serve, which can break down under pressure.

Mannarino does not have any dangerous weapons in his arsenal, but he is consistent from the baseline and a quick mover around the court. Ultimately, he might just have enough in the tank to see Karatsev and advance to the fourth round.

Prediction: Adrian Mannarino to win in five sets.

