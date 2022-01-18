Australian Open 2022: Belinda Bencic vs Amanda Anisimova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (22) Belinda Bencic vs Amanda Anisimova.

Date: 19 January 2022.

Tournament: Australian Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $75,000,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv.

Belinda Bencic vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Bencic 2022 Australian Open.

22nd seed Belinda Bencic and Amanda Anisimova are set to square off in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open on Wednesday.

Bencic kicked off her campaign in Melbourne with a 6-4 6-3 win over former World No. 10 Kristina Mladenovic in the first round. Despite the scoreline, the match was fairly competitive. Though the Swiss was the better player throughout the proceedings.

Bencic could improve in a few areas as potential showdowns with Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty are on the horizon.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen 🏻‍♀️



Olympic gold medalist ＠BelindaBencic flies past Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-3.



#AusOpen • #AO2022 Off to a speedy start🏻‍♀️Olympic gold medalist＠BelindaBencic flies past Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-3. Off to a speedy start 🏃🏻‍♀️Olympic gold medalist🇨🇭 ＠BelindaBencic flies past Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-3.#AusOpen • #AO2022 https://t.co/NOs74GD4R8

Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set.

Amanda Anisimova began her 2022 Australian Open campaign with a hard fought 2-6 6-4 6-3 win over qualifier Arianne Hartono in the first round. She was just a couple of points from going down a double break in the second set. But the American staged a spirited comeback to win the match.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



Melbourne Summer Set champion keeps rolling here with a 2-6 6-4 6-3 comeback over Arianne Hartono.



#AusOpen • #AO2022 Someone likes MelbsMelbourne Summer Set champion @AnisimovaAmanda keeps rolling here with a 2-6 6-4 6-3 comeback over Arianne Hartono. Someone likes Melbs 👌 Melbourne Summer Set champion 🇺🇸@AnisimovaAmanda keeps rolling here with a 2-6 6-4 6-3 comeback over Arianne Hartono. #AusOpen • #AO2022 https://t.co/TkbwLbmZWn

Three years ago, Anisimova made history as she became the first player born in the 21st century to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam at the Australian Open. She was just 17 years old then. She has now secured her first victory at the tournament since her fourth round showing in 2019.

When Belinda Bencic won by a narrow margin against Amanda Anisimova in 2019 Mallorca Open

The two have played once previously, with Bencic leading 1-0 in head-to-head. She won their only encounter 6-2 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Mallorca Open.

Belinda Bencic vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

Bencic at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic.

Bencic enters the contest as a slight favorite as she has been the more consistent player over the past year. Since the Tokyo Olympics, where she won the gold medal in singles, she hasn't lost before the quarterfinals at any of the tournaments she competed in.

Anisimova started the year by winning Melbourne's Summer Set 2, her first title since 2019. She's definitely playing much better this year, but there are still aspects of her game that can be exploited by others. The American is a fine ballstriker and mostly looks to play offensively. She's also a much better mover around the court compared to the Swiss.

Bencic's gameplay is more versatile, though even she prefers to attack more than defend. She's also a quick thinker on the court and switches her tactics accordingly. This should be a close contest between the duo, but the 24-year old should edge out her opponent for the win.

Prediction: Belinda Bencic to win in three sets.

Edited by shilpa17.ram