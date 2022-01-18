Australian Open 2022: Camila Giorgi vs Tereza Martincova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (30) Camila Giorgi vs Tereza Martincova

Date: 19 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Camila Giorgi vs Tereza Martincova preview

Camila Giorgi and Tereza Martincova will lock horns in an exciting second-round tussle at the 2022 Australian Open on Wednesday.

Girorgi, the 30th seed, opened her campaign with a dominant 6-4, 6-0 win over Anastasia Potapova. The Italian's power-packed game was firing on all cylinders and she will now be looking to carry her momentum into the second round.

Martincova at the 2022 Adelaide International

Martincova, meanwhile, was made to work hard for her opening win against American Lauren Davis. The Czech fended off her spirited opponent in two tight sets to notch up her first Australian Open main draw victory.

The win would have given Martincova some much-needed confidence, given that she came into the tournament having made early exits in both warmup events.

Camila Giorgi vs Tereza Martincova head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Camila Giorgi and Tereza Martincova, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Camila Giorgi vs Tereza Martincova prediction

Giorgi will be the favorite heading into the contest

Given her superior ranking and past record at Melbourne Park, Camila Giorgi will be the firm favorite heading into the second-round contest.

The Italian plays a gung-ho brand of tennis and can be extremely hard to beat when at her best. She showed flashes of her best tennis in the opening-round win over Potapova and will look to take control of the baseline on Wednesday as well.

Tereza Martincova has enjoyed a successful spell over the last couple of seasons, but she will need to be at her very best to fend off Giorgi's power.

The Czech has her own set of strengths, including reliable groundstrokes, but she will need to play much more aggressively to stand a chance at staging an upset in this one.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in straight sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala