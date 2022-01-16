Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Henri Laaksonen preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Henri Laaksonen

Date: 18 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Daniil Medvedev vs Henri Laaksonen preview

Medvedev trains ahead of the 2022 Australian Open

World No. 2 Dannil Medvedev and Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland are set to square off in the in the opening round of the 2022 Australian Open.

The Russian started the year with a surprise three-set loss to Ugo Humbert in the ATP Cup. But he regrouped quickly and won the remainder of his matches in the tournament.

Medvedev reached the final in Melbourne last year and will be eager to go one step further this time. The Russian won his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open. He will now attempt to become the first player outside the Big 3 since Andre Agassi to win back-to-back Slam titles.

Since Novak Djokovic won't be competing, the 25-year old could ascend to the top of the rankings if he wins the Major.

Henri Laaksonen at the 2021 US Open

In the absence of his more illustrious compatriots Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, Henri Laaksonen will be the only male player representing Switzerland in the main draw.

The 29-year old reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time at last year's Roland Garros. He achieved the same result at the US Open as well. He also ended the year ranked in the top 100 for the first time in his career. Laaksonen's best result at the Australian Open has been a second-round appearance in 2019.

Daniil Medvedev vs Henri Laaksonen head-to-head

The two have met once previously, with Medvedev leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their only encounter at the 2019 Davis Cup qualifing round 7-6(8), 6-7(6), 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev vs Henri Laaksonen prediction

Medvedev in action at the 2022 ATP Cup

Given the huge gulf in class between the two, Medvedev is the overwhelming favorite to win this encounter. He has taken his game to a whole new level over the past year.

Medvedev excels from the baseline and his consistency is difficult to counter. He possesses a reliable serve and is an even better returner, putting immense pressure on his opponents during their service games. Laaksonen has done well for himself over the past year, but the Swiss will find it difficult against the talented Russian.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

