Daniil Medvedev could become the first non-Big 3 player since Andre Agassi to win back-to-back Major titles

Last year, Daniil Medvedev sent shock waves through the tennis universe as he upset World No. 1 Novak Djokovic to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Medvedev's victory at Flushing Meadows quashed Djokovic's dreams of moving past Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam titles race as well as achieving the Calendar Slam. Moreover, it brought the Russian closer to joining the head of the table.

Daniil Medvedev played a flawless match from start to finish as he dismantled the World No. 1 in straight sets. Although Medvedev has not won a big title since then, he still arrives at the 2022 Australian Open as one of the favorites to win the tournament. The Russian could script tennis history if he manages to lift the trophy at the end of the fortnight.

Andre Agassi was the last man to win consecutive Grand Slam titles before Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic - the Big 3 of tennis - began to dominate the tour. Daniil Medvedev could become the first player other than the Big 3 and after Agassi to win two consecutive Grand Slams.

The Russian who is seeded second at this year's Happy Slam, will be looking to emulate the 8-time Major winner in Melbourne.

Daniil Medvedev looks to emulate Andre Agassi who is the last non-Big 3 player to win at least two consecutive Major titles

Towards the end of 1997, Agassi was in the worst shape of his career, having dropped out of the top 100 of the ATP rankings. However, the American enjoyed a resurgence and returned to the top 5 after nearly two years of hard work.

In 1999, Andre Agassi won a Grand Slam title once again as he reigned supreme at Roland Garros. The American's best, however, was yet to come as he won his second US Open title that year, rising to No. 1 in the men's rankings. Agassi followed up his return to glory with another title at the 2000 Australian Open - a tournament he went on to win two more times - in 2001 and 2003.

It should be noted that Agassi had already won two consecutive Grand Slam titles back in 1994-95. Apart from Agassi and the Big 3, Pete Sampras, Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Ken Rosewall, Boris Becker, Mats Wilander and Jim Courier have also won two or more consecutive Grand Slams.

