Australian Open 2022 Day 1: 5 must-watch matches ft. Rafael Nadal vs Marcos Giron 

The season's first Grand Slam is here as the 2022 Australian Open is set to begin on Monday. Many of the top seeds, including Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty are scheduled to compete on the first day.

With more than 60 matches to be played on the opening day, fans are spoilt for choice. So let's take a look at the five must-see matches on the first day of the 2022 Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal vs Marcos Giron

Nadal at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set.

Rafael Nadal returned to winning ways in 2022 with his 89th career title at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set. Marcos Giron, on the other hand, is yet to win a match this year. He lost in the opening round of the Melbourne Summer Set and Sydney Tennis Classic. The Spaniard is the favorite to win their first-round encounter.

There's a lot on the line for Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open. The 35-year-old is aiming to become the first male player to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles.

Naomi Osaka vs Camila Osorio

Naomi Osaka during a practice session.

Naomi Osaka reached the semifinals of the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set upon her return to tennis. She withdrew from the tournament due to an injury. But after a brief period of rest, she should be back to her best. Up against Camila Osorio, the defending champion has been handed a tricky first-round match.

The talented youngster has been touted as one of the best future prospects on the WTA Tour. The Colombian has reached a career-high ranking of number 50 and won her maiden title at the Bogota Open last year, along with reaching another final at the Tenerife Open. Osorio has the potential to put up a fight, but Osaka should commence her title defense with a win.

Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Altmaier

Zverev practices ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.

Alexander Zverev will begin his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title against compatriot Daniel Altmaier. The 2021 ATP Finals champion will be the favorite to win, considering his opponent will be playing at a Grand Slam for only the second time in his career.

However, Altmaier reached the fourth round of the 2020 Roland Garros in his only Slam appearance, so he certainly has the potential to make it a competitive match. But considering Zverev's form, he should emerge unscathed from this encounter.

Ashleigh Barty vs Lesia Tsurenko

Ashleigh Barty at the 2022 Adelaide International.

Ashleigh Barty is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2022 Australian Open. She's expected to comfortably win her opening-round match against Lesia Tsurenko. The World No. 1 won the singles and doubles title at the Adelaide International to start the year.

Tsurenko had to make her way through qualifying to enter the main draw without dropping a set. The Ukrainian hasn't been in the best of forms in recent years. winning just four matches over the last two seasons. However, players often step up their level at the Slams, so Barty shouldn't underestimate her opponent.

The previous encounter between the duo was at the 2020 Australian Open, with the World No. 1 winning in three sets. If Tsurenko finds her mojo back, she could certainly challenge Barty.

Berrettini at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Matteo Berrettini will take on Brandon Nakashima in his first-round match at the 2022 Australian Open. The Italian began his year by competing in the ATP Cup, where he lost two of his three matches, while his opponent reached the quarterfinals of the Sydney Tennis Classic, losing to Reilly Opelka.

Nakashima's career is on the rise and the talented American has the game to go toe-to-toe with Berrettini. But the World No. 7 himself has improved a lot over the last couple of years. The match has the potential to be a four or five-setter, but the Italian should be able to come through even if it goes the distance.

