Australian Open 2022 Day 4: Women's singles predictions

Day 4 of the 2022 Australian Open will see title contenders Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit in action. 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur could possibly play the last match of her singles career. Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek are set to play as well. Here's a look at how some notable names from the bottom half of the women's draw could fare on Day 4 of the Major.

(2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Wang Xinyu

Sabalenka suffered first-round losses in two warm-up tournaments in Adelaide. After going down a set and a break in the opening round of the Australian Open, it appeared as if she was heading for another early exit. But the World No. 2 staged a comeback to win in three sets. Wang Xinyu is a player on the rise and could test Sabalenka, but the latter should have enough firepower to overcome her Chinese opponent.

Predicted winner: Aryna Sabalenka

(3) Garbine Muguruza vs Alize Cornet

Cornet is a fighter and has the ability to pull off an upset here. Muguruza will need to be at her best right from the get-go, or else the Frenchman might cut short her Australian Open campaign. While the former World No. 1 will be expected to win, it could go either way.

Predicted winner: Garbine Muguruza

(6) Anett Konatveit vs Clara Tauson

Tauson is a prodigious talent, having already won two titles and achieving a WTA ranking of No. 39. However, Kontaveit is in the form of her life, having lost just five matches since August 2021. The teenager will put up a fight, but the Estonian should continue her winning ways.

Predicted winner: Anett Kontaveit

(7) Iga Swiatek vs Rebecca Peterson

Swiatek's 2022 Australian Open journey got off to a slow start. She fell 1-3 behind against qualifier Harriet Dart, but then won the next 11 games to register a 6-3, 6-0 victory. The 2020 Roland Garros champion was the only woman to reach the fourth round or better at all four Slams last year. Given her form and her next opponent, that streak should continue.

Predicted winner: Iga Swiatek

(10) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Samantha Stosur

This is the final tournament of Stosur's singles career. While fans would love to see a fairytale ending, her match against Pavlyuchenkova could be her final one. Based on form and ranking, the tenth seed is the obvious choice to win. But don't ever count out a home favorite in her final swan song.

Predicted winner: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

(14) Simona Halep vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Halep's next opponent has never made it past the second round of a Major in her career. Given the two-time Grand Slam champion's current form, it is unlikely Haddad Maia will do so this time around.

Predicted winner: Simona Halep

(17) Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinic

Raducanu emerged victorious in the battle of the Grand Slam champions, defeating Sloane Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in the first round. Against Kovinic, the teenager will be the heavy favorite to win.

However, she has suffered a couple of shock defeats following her US Open win last year. The Brit exited in the first round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Indian Wells and Wang Xinyu at the Linz Open.

Predicted winner: Emma Raducanu

Sorana Cirstea vs Kristina Kucova

Cirstea started her campaign by defeating Petra Kvitova for the second year in a row at the Australian Open. The Romanian had a career renaissance in 2021, winning her first title since 2008 at the Istanbul Cup. She also reached the fourth round at Roland Garros, the furthest she has reached since the 2017 Australian Open. Kucova hasn't fared well on the Grand Slam stage so far and Cirstea should be confident of seeing this one through.

Predicted winner: Sorana Cirstea

Kaia Kanepi vs Marie Bouzkova

Kanepi upset 2016 Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber in the first round. The Estonian has reached the quarterfinals of all Majors except the Australian Open. Bouzkova picked up her second career win at a Grand Slam after defeating qualifier Rebecca Marino in the opening round. Given that her opponent has underperformed at Slams, Kanepi should be confident of achieving the win.

Predicted winner: Kaia Kanepi

(Q) Hailey Baptiste vs (WC) Maddison Inglis

Baptiste defeated former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia in three sets while Inglis scored a straight-sets win over 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez. This is an excellent opportunity for both players to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time. Inglis will have the home crowd advantage and that might inspire her in this tight encounter.

Predicted winner: Madison Inglis

