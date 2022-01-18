Australian Open 2022: Elena Rybakina vs Zhang Shuai preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (12) Elena Rybakina vs Zhang Shuai

Date: 20 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Elena Rybakina vs Zhang Shuai preview

Kazakhstan's 12th seed Elena Rybakina will take on China's Zhang Shuai in the second round of the 2022 Australian Open on Thursday.

The Kazakh started the 2022 season strongly, winning four matches in Adelaide to reach the final, where she lost to World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Rybakina then thrashed 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-0, 6-1 in the first round in Sydney. She retired from her quarterfinal match due to a left thigh injury.

The 22-year-old was pushed to three sets in the first round in Melbourne by compatriot Zarina Diyas but saved a matchpoint en route to victory.

Zhang Shuai at the 2021 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Zhang, meanwhile, has struggled for form of late. The Chinese opened her season with back-to-back defeats against Clara Burel and Anett Kontaveit in Melbourne and Adelaide respectively.

The 32-year-old did, however, pull off a first-round upset at the Australian Open, defeating Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-4.

Elena Rybakina vs Zhang Shuai head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Melbourne will be the third meeting between the two players, with Elena Rybakina leading the head-to-head 2-0.

The Kazakh beat the Chinese in the final in Hobart in 2020, and the quarterfinals in Strasbourg later that year.

Elena Rybakina vs Zhang Shuai prediction

Elena Rybakina at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic

Elena Rybakina comes into the match as the overwhelming favorite. There are very few players on the WTA tour that can match the Kazakh's firepower. Her ability to take the ball early and hit winners off both wings makes her an extremely formidable opponent.

However, Rybakina's lack of consistency and regular lapses in concentration have hurt her in the past. Zhang, who is a proficient player, will look to take advantage of this. The Chinese has a decent serve and her time on the doubles court has improved her net-play.

But if Rybakina can find her rhythm from the back of the court, the Chinese not be able to cope.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram