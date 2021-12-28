Australian Open 2022: Grigor Dimitrov has first practice session at Rod Laver Arena

Grigor Dimitrov's Australian Open preparations are already underway. The Bulgarian posted a video of himself training at the Rod Laver Arena. He has only recently arrived in the city.

Dimitrov was very happy to be back in Australia and the beautiful city of Melbourne.

"Hey guys. it's Grigor out here. So happy to be back in Australia. Beautiful Melbourne, beautiful Rod Laver Arena. First hit, here we go."

Dimitrov is set to participate at the Melbourne Summer Set, an ATP 250 event, followed by the Australian Open. The season's opening Grand Slam has been a happy hunting ground for him and is his most successful Major.

Grigor Dimitrov has always performed well at the Australian Open

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2020 Australian Open

Grigor Dimitrov's record at the Australian Open stands at 28-11. It was at this tournament that he reached his very first Grand Slam quarterfinal in 2014. He lost to Rafael Nadal in four competitive sets, 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-7(7), 2-6.

In 2017, the Bulgarian reached his first semifinal at the Australian Open. Facing Nadal once again, the duo engaged in an epic five-set battle that resulted in Dimitrov coming up short once more. He lost the match 3-6, 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 4-6.

In 2018, Dimitrov made the quarterfinals and was the favorite to reach the semifinals. However, he lost to Kyle Edmund 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

Dimitrov made the last eight of the tournament once again in 2021. This time he lost 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 2-6 to Aslan Karatsev in four sets. Unfortunately he was hampered by back spasms during the match which prevented him from playing at his best.

The Bulgarian's physical woes continued after the Australian Open and he suffered a number of early exits throughout the year. However, he started playing better towards the end of the season and reached the semifinals of the ATP 250 in San Diego.

Dimitrov followed it up with another semifinal appearance at Indian Wells and concluded his season with a third-round showing at the Paris Masters.

The Bulgarian will be eager to carry his momentum into 2022 and perform well at one of his favorite Slams.

