Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Grigor Dimitrov arrive in Australia

The arrival of players in the lead up to the Australian Open continues as Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Grigor Dimitrov are the latest to touch down in Australia.

Medvedev, who won his maiden Grand Slam title at this year's US Open, will be eager to add to his tally. He lost this year's Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic, whose participation in the season's inaugural Grand Slam remains doubtful.

"Hello Australia. Excited to be back." - tweeted Medvedev.

Auger-Aliassime's best result at the Australian Open was a fourth-round appearance in 2021, though he has performed better at other Grand Slams. He reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at this year's Wimbledon, then bettered that performance in New York by reaching the US Open semifinals.

"Touch down in Sydney🇦🇺🦘You know what that means...Who’s ready to see some live tennis again?🎾🙌🏽" - Auger-Aliassime wrote on Instagram.

Prior to the Australian Open, Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime are set to participate in the ATP Cup from January 1.

Grigor Dimitrov has also arrived in Melbourne. His best result at the Australian Open was a semifinal showing in 2017. He reached the quarterfinals in 2014, 2018 and 2021. He is set to kick off his 2022 season by competing at the Melbourne Summer Set, an ATP 250 event.

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka are also on their way to Australia

Coco Gauff at the 2021 French Open.

American teenager Coco Gauff is next in line to arrive in Australia, as she posted an update on Instagram prior to boarding her flight. It will be her third appearance at the Australian Open. Her best result at the Slam was a fourth-round appearance on her debut in 2020. She defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka to make it to the fourth round.

Naomi Osaka is also on her way to Australia, as per her recent social media post. She's the defending champion at the Australian Open, where she won her fourth Grand Slam title this year by defeating Jennifer Brady in the final.

"See you in 16ish hours Australia" - Naomi Osaka on Twitter.

Osaka is set to begin her 2022 season by competing in the Melbourne Summer Set, a WTA 250 event. It will be her first tournament since the 2021 US Open. Following her third-round exit from the US Open, the 24-year announced she would be taking an indefinite break from tennis.

